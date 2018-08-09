Former Penn State guard Dieffenbach announces cancer is in remission

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Just over four months after revealing his cancer diagnosis on Twitter, Miles Dieffenbach tweeted much better news Wednesday.

Dieffenbach, a former lineman for Fox Chapel, Penn State and the Pittsburgh Steelers, announced Wednesday on Twitter that his cancer is in remission. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

“It’s been quite the journey, but I am proud to say that I am in remission and presently have no cancer in my body!” Dieffenbach tweeted . “This wouldn’t have been possible without God, my friends and family, UPMC, and Carnegie Mellon University. Thank you all for the support!”

Dieffenbach tweeted a picture March 30 as he began chemotherapy, saying “The battle begins!”

A 2010 Fox Chapel graduate who started all four seasons and was first-team all-state, Dieffenbach made 25 starts at guard in his time at Penn State. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Steelers in 2015 but was part of the team’s first round of training camp cuts.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Doug at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.