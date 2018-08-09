Penn State Farmer named to watch list

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn State senior linebacker Koa Farmer (Lake View Terrace, Calif.) is on the watch list for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award.

He is the 10th Nittany Lion player to be named to a preseason watch list. He’s also named for the Butkus Award.

The award is presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity.

Farmer started all 13 games in 2017 and set career highs with 48 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss.

He transitioned from safety to linebacker early in the 2016 season as a sophomore and served as a kick returner as a redshirt freshman in 2015.

Penn State opens the 2018 season Sept. 1 at home against Appalachian State.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.