Penn State

Comcast reaches agreement to keep Big Ten Network on cable

The Associated Press | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 7:51 p.m.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley passes against Pitt in the second quarter Saturday Sept. 9, 2017, at Beaver Stadium.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Comcast and the Fox Networks Group announced they have reached an agreement for the cable carrier to continue to make the Big Ten Network available to its customers.

The companies announced Friday they also agreed Comcast will carry all Big Ten games that are shown on Fox’s all-sports network, FS1. The standoff between the two companies threatened to leave Comcast customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey and Wisconsin without cable access to some of their teams’ games.

Xfinity customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia will also continue to get BTN.

Comcast customers outside Big Ten states can access the BTN in a premium package of channels.

