Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

Woodland Hills grad Miles Sanders basks in Penn State win at Heinz Field

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, 1:52 a.m.
Penn State's Miles Sanders eludes Pitt's Dane Jackson (11) and Damar Hamlin during the first quarter Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn State's Miles Sanders eludes Pitt's Dane Jackson (11) and Damar Hamlin during the first quarter Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Heinz Field.
Penn State's Miles Sanders carries through the Pitt defense during the first quarter Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn State's Miles Sanders carries through the Pitt defense during the first quarter Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Heinz Field.
Penn State's Miles Sanders is brought down by Pitt's Dennis Briggsduring the first half Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn State's Miles Sanders is brought down by Pitt's Dennis Briggsduring the first half Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Heinz Field.
Pitt's Damarri Mathis drops Penn State's Miles Sanders for a loss Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Damarri Mathis drops Penn State's Miles Sanders for a loss Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field.

Updated 6 hours ago

As he and his teammates packed up their things and got ready to leave Heinz Field after a thorough 51-6 beating of Pitt on Saturday night, Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley noticed a bittersweet vibe coming from his starting tailback.

Miles Sanders was thrilled with how things went in the game. He carried 16 times for 118 yards, recording his first 100-yard game with the Nittany Lions.

But he knew the Woodland Hills graduate was about to get on a bus and drive 140 miles away from some folks he really wanted to celebrate with.

“I think he was probably a little bit bummed that he had to get on the bus and go back to State College and not be able to go home to his house,” McSorley said, “but it was awesome to see Miles come out and have the game he had today.”

Sanders admitted his quarterback’s instincts were correct. He really would have liked to savor a home-cooked meal — his mom’s jerk chicken — before heading back to the middle of the state.

“That’s who I do it for. I do all this for my mom,” said Sanders, who estimated he had between 20 and 30 friends and family members in the stands. “She was real happy.”

In the grand scheme of things, though, missing a favorite meal was a minor complaint, especially considering how much Sanders got done between the lines Saturday night.

He made perhaps his loudest statement yet that he’s ready to step into the spotlight vacated by first-round draft pick Saquon Barkley.

Two games into his junior season, Sanders has 209 yards on 35 carries, which works out to a 5.97 yards per rush average that would make any ground game run smoothly.

“I come every game trying to prove something,” Sanders said. “I feel like I play every game with a chip on my shoulder. I was happy it paid off.”

Sanders’ numbers Saturday night could have been even more impressive if not for a pair of key penalty calls.

In the first quarter, on a first-and-10 from the Penn State 1, he took off on a 70-plus yard run that was turned into a 41-yard gain by a block-in-the-back call.

In the third quarter, Sanders caught a pass on the right sideline on a wheel play that Barkley used to great effect last season and streaked 64 yards to the end zone. It was called back because of an illegal pick.

“Obviously it’s frustrating, but at the end of the day, we got the ‘W’ and that’s all that counts,” Sanders said.

The “W” was indeed a big deal for Sanders, given his history on the home field of the Steelers.

The first time he played at Heinz Field, in the WPIAL finals as a sophomore in 2013, Woodland Hills lost to Central Catholic. The next time, as a true freshman at Penn State, he returned two kicks in a 42-39 Penn State loss to Pitt.

“It feels good to finally get a win out here,” Sanders said.

When the final horn sounded, Sanders basked for a little while in the emotion of the moment.

He was careful to downplay the emotion of the rivalry and give Pitt players credit for their effort, but he couldn’t help but notice the Panthers fans among the sellout crowd of 68,400 largely had cleared out to get dry.

“We just wanted to take over the stadium and get out of this stadium with a win because we knew it was a tough environment,” Sanders said. “It just felt like Penn State. All I heard was, ‘We are,’ at the end.”

He also basked in the decision he made years ago while an in-state recruiting battle for him raged.

“I think I made the perfect decision,” Sanders said. “I can’t go wrong with Penn State.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me