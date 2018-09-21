Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

Penn State-Illinois: Where to watch, key storyline, point spread and more

The (Allentown) Morning Call | Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, 5:00 p.m.
Penn State’s KJ Hamler reaches for a pass in the endzone against Kent State during the first half in State College on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Penn State’s KJ Hamler reaches for a pass in the endzone against Kent State during the first half in State College on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

Updated 8 hours ago

Penn State visits Illinois in its Big Ten Conference opener, seeking to remain unbeaten for the Sept. 29 showdown against Ohio State.

Here’s our weekly Gameday look.

PENN STATE (3-0) VS. ILLINOIS (2-1)

• 9 p.m. Friday (ET) at Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill.

• TV: Fox Sports 1

• RADIO: 96.5 FM, 730 AM

• SERIES HISTORY: Penn State leads 18-5

• LAST MEETING: Penn State 39-0 in 2015

• BETTING LINE: Penn State -28

THE STORYLINE

In 2017, then-unbeaten (and second-ranked) Clemson visited Syracuse for a seemingly benign Friday-night game against a .500 team. And then the Orange won 27-24, immediately rattling the Tigers’ plan to repeat as national champs.

Ultimately, the loss didn’t affect Clemson’s playoff chances. The Tigers won the ACC title and climbed to No. 1 before Alabama flattened them in the CFP semifinals. Still, that Clemson-Syracuse game was instructive for Penn State.

The Lions are four-touchdown favorites over Illinois, which won a nerve-ratting, 31-24 opener over Kent State — a team the Lions beat by 53 last week. Though the game shouldn’t be close, Illinois might get a surge from the atmosphere (as Syracuse did) and some returning players.

Three Illinois starters suspended for the first three games could play against Penn State. Among them are tight end Lou Dorsey and safety Nate Hobbs, both of whom made Big Ten Network’s all-freshman team last year.

Quarterback AJ Bush, who played at Nebraska and Virginia Tech before winning Illinois’ starting job last summer, also could return from an injury he sustained in the opener. Bush, a graduate transfer, gives Illinois a measure of stability at the position (the Illini started true freshman M.J. Rivers II last week).

“We’ll be as close to having our entire roster available as we can possibly be,” coach Lovie Smith said this week.

Illinois might be a .500 team at best, but a win over Penn State would give Smith a stake on which to tie his program rebuild.

PENN STATE PROBABLE STARTERS

OFFENSE

WR, 84, Juwan Johnson, Jr.

LT, 52, Ryan Bates, Jr.

LG, 74, Steven Gonzalez, Jr.

C, 62, Michal Menet, Soph.

RG, 66, Connor McGovern, Jr.

RT, 71, Will Fries, Soph.

TE, 18, Jonathan Holland, Jr.

QB, 9, Trace McSorley, Sr.

RB, 24, Miles Sanders, Jr.

WR, 3, DeAndre Thompkins, Sr.

WR, 1, KJ Hamler, Fr.

DEFENSE

DE, 48, Shareef Miller, Jr.

DT, 30, Kevin Givens, Jr.

DT, 54, Robert Windsor, Jr.

DE, 99, Yetur Gross-Matos, Soph.

LB, 7, Koa Farmer, Sr.

LB, 36, Jan Johnson, Jr.

LB, 6, Cam Brown, Jr.

CB, 21, Amani Oruwariye, Sr.

FS, 17, Garrett Taylor, Jr.

SS, 4, Nick Scott, Sr.

CB, 29, John Reid, Jr.

ILLINOIS PROBABLE STARTERS

OFFENSE

WR, 9 Sam Mays, Sr.

LT, 79, Vederian Lowe, Soph.

LG, 55, Kendrick Green, Fr.

C, 65, Doug Kramer, Soph.

RG, 53, Nick Allegretti, Sr.

RT, 63, Alex Palczewski,, Soph.

TE, 29, Lou Dorsey, Soph.

QB, 1, AJ Bush, Sr.

RB, 26, Mike Epstein, Soph.

WR, 15, Trenard Davis, Jr.

WR, 4, Ricky Smalling, Soph.

DEFENSE

DE, 97, Bobby Roundtree, Soph.

DT, 96, Tymir Oliver, Jr.

DT, 91, Jamal Woods, Soph.

DE, 99, Owen Carney, Soph.

LB, 3, Del’Shawn Phillips, Sr.

LB, 35, Jake Hanson, Soph.

LB, 10, James Knight, Soph.

CB, 21, Jartavius Martin, Fr.

FS, 7, Stanley Green, Jr.

SS, 4, Bennett Williams, Soph.

CB, 8, Nate Hobbs, Soph.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me