Penn State's Miles Sanders earns first Big Ten award

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Miles Sanders earned his first, and likely not his last, Big Ten weekly award.

Sanders, along with Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, was named the conference’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week. The Nittany Lions’ junior tailback rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns in Penn State’s 63-24 win over Illinois on Friday night.

Sanders, a Woodland Hills graduate, became the sixth Penn State player to post 200 rushing yards and a three scores in a single game. The last to do it was Maxwell Award-winner Larry Johnson in 2002.

Sanders — who now has 495 rushing yards and five scores on the season — was effective behind Penn State’s improved offensive line, refusing to be stopped behind the line of scrimmage on all 22 carries.

He hopes to continue that consistency against Haskins and Ohio State this weekend. The Buckeyes’ sophomore quarterback completed 21 of 24 passes for 304 yards and five touchdowns in their 49-6 win over Tulane this past week.

The No. 9 Nittany Lions and No. 4 Buckeyes play in primetime on Saturday in front of a White Out crowd at Beaver Stadium. After College GameDay starts the day, the game will kick at 7:30 p.m. and broadcast on ABC.