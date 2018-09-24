Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Bill Cosby gets 3-10 years in Pa. prison for sex assault
Penn State

Penn State's Miles Sanders earns first Big Ten award

Centre Daily Times | Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, 4:48 p.m.
Penn State running back Miles Sanders scores in the first half of a college football game between Illinois and Penn State, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
Penn State running back Miles Sanders scores in the first half of a college football game between Illinois and Penn State, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)

Updated 22 hours ago

Miles Sanders earned his first, and likely not his last, Big Ten weekly award.

Sanders, along with Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, was named the conference’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week. The Nittany Lions’ junior tailback rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns in Penn State’s 63-24 win over Illinois on Friday night.

Sanders, a Woodland Hills graduate, became the sixth Penn State player to post 200 rushing yards and a three scores in a single game. The last to do it was Maxwell Award-winner Larry Johnson in 2002.

Sanders — who now has 495 rushing yards and five scores on the season — was effective behind Penn State’s improved offensive line, refusing to be stopped behind the line of scrimmage on all 22 carries.

He hopes to continue that consistency against Haskins and Ohio State this weekend. The Buckeyes’ sophomore quarterback completed 21 of 24 passes for 304 yards and five touchdowns in their 49-6 win over Tulane this past week.

The No. 9 Nittany Lions and No. 4 Buckeyes play in primetime on Saturday in front of a White Out crowd at Beaver Stadium. After College GameDay starts the day, the game will kick at 7:30 p.m. and broadcast on ABC.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me