Penn State coach James Franklin loses cool after fan questions costly call

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
Penn State coach James Franklin stands along the sideline during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Illinois on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
James Franklin didn't take kindly to his questionable fourth-down call late in No. 9 Penn State's loss to No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday night being, well, questioned.

Franklin, the Nittany Lions coach, appeared to engage with a fan in the student section as he walked off the field following Penn State's 27-26 loss at Beaver Stadium .

Moments earlier, on fourth-and-5 with the game on the line, Franklin called a play in which his best player, quarterback Trace McSorley, handed off to running back Miles Sanders, who was stuffed short of the first down.

"We obviously didn't make the right call in that situation, and that's on me, nobody else," Franklin said afterward.

A fan yelled to Franklin as the team walked of the field.

"Fourth-and-5, you should have passed it, Coach. That was a bad call," the fan said.

"I appreciate your input," Franklin yelled back.

"I love you, but that's a bad call," the fan continued, as which point Franklin appeared to have to be restrained.

Franklin addressed the exchange after the game.

"I was frustrated with the end of the game and should not have reacted that way," he said.

