Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

No. 8 Penn State won't abandon run versus Michigan State

The Associated Press | Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, 7:42 p.m.
Penn State’s Trace McSorley rushed for 175 yards and had a program-record 461 total yards in a loss to Ohio State.
Getty Images
Penn State’s Trace McSorley rushed for 175 yards and had a program-record 461 total yards in a loss to Ohio State.

Updated 5 hours ago

STATE COLLEGE — A bye week allowed Penn State players to watch more film on their upcoming opponent, but all viewings showed the same thing: Michigan State stuffs the run and makes teams one dimensional.

“These guys are giving up 33 yards per game running,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “And I think the mistake you make is when you’re playing a team like that is that you abort the run and go all pass.”

So the No. 8 Nittany Lions (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) will be patient, Franklin said, when Michigan State (3-2, 1-1) brings its top-ranked rushing defense into Beaver Stadium on Saturday as both teams will try to stay in the chase in an East Division getting crowded at the top.

No. 3 Ohio State and No. 12 Michigan are unbeaten in conference play, and the Nittany Lions and Spartans are coming off losses.

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley is coming off his best rushing performance, racking up 175 yards on 25 carries against the Buckeyes. But he handed off on a fourth-down play the Buckeyes easily stuffed to hand the Nittany Lions a 1-point loss.

McSorley’s ready again if designed quarterback runs and scrambling are what it will take to open Michigan State’s defense up.

“Their mentality that teams aren’t going to run the ball against them, it’s given them the rush defense they’ve had over the last couple years,” McSorley said.

When Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio looks at the numbers, he doesn’t see a secondary that’s struggling that badly considering the situation. Opposing quarterbacks are being forced to throw on average 44 times against the Spartans and are averaging just under 8 yards per attempt.

“The answer for that probably is, they’ve hit some deep balls on us where deep ball judgment comes into play,” Dantonio said. “And again, I go back to a game of inches.”

It’s also a game of bodies and the Spartans have lost a handful. Corners Josiah Scott and Scott Smith are out, leaving a thin group for Penn State to attack.

McSorley’s 461 total yards in the Ohio State game is a program record. He would’ve had more if his receivers could hold the ball.

So far, the Nittany Lions have dropped 17 passes. Five came against the Buckeyes when Penn State was without KJ Hamler for much of the second half because of an apparent head injury.

Hamler is expected to play Saturday, Franklin said.

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke threw for 400 yards and two touchdowns when these teams last met but could have a tougher time now.

Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry said he’s seen the defensive line improve each week and will get end Shane Simmons back into the rotation. Simmons, who played more down the stretch last season, has been limited after an unspecified injury in camp.

“How quickly he gets back to his peak playing potential, we’ll see,” Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me