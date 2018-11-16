Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

Penn State loses to DePaul in overtime

The Associated Press | Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Penn State players react as they watch teammates during the second half against DePaul, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Chicago. DePaul won 72-70 in overtime.
Penn State players react as they watch teammates during the second half against DePaul, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Chicago. DePaul won 72-70 in overtime.

Updated 5 hours ago

CHICAGO — Max Strus had 21 points, Devin Gage added a career-high 14 points and DePaul bounced back after struggling down the stretch in regulation for a 72-70 overtime victory against Penn State on Thursday night.

Jaylen Butz had a career-high 15 rebounds as DePaul won in the Gavitt Tipoff Games matchup. The Blue Demons are 3-0 for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

Lamar Stevens had 25 points and Myles Dread added 19 for Penn State, which dropped to 2-1.

Eli Cain hit a jumper to give DePaul a 70-68 lead early in OT, snapping a streak of eight straight misses. Jalen Coleman-Lands and Strus each made one of two free throws for a 72-68 advantage.

The big story, though, was the defense, which held Penn State to 0-for-6 shooting in OT.

DePaul got off to a miserable start, committing turnovers on its first six possessions to fall behind 11-0. The Blue Demons didn’t manage to get off a shot until nearly four minutes had expired and didn’t score until a basket by Femi Olujobi with 15 minutes, 46 seconds left in the first half.

But things suddenly started clicking offensively behind Cage, who had 12 first-half points and scored 10 straight DePaul points at one point. Cage’s 3-point play with 4:21 to go gave the Blue Demons a 28-26 lead, their first of the game.

DePaul had a 36-31 halftime advantage.

A Strus 3-point play — he was fouled on an alley-oop dunk — gave DePaul a 63-53 lead, its biggest of the game. The Blue Demons still were up 68-60 with two minutes remaining, but Penn State ran off eight straight points to tie the score at 68 with 26.1 seconds to go.

Stevens, though, had a chance to give the Nittany Lions the lead after tying the game with the first of two free throws, but he missed the second and the game went to overtime.

Despite taking an 11-0 lead, the Nittany Lions didn’t take full advantage of DePaul’s struggles at the start. Cold shooting in the first half then caused the lead to vanish completely.

After season-opening wins against Bethune-Cookman and Morgan State, the Blue Demons seemed overwhelmed by the step up in class at first, but quickly responded. The tenacity they showed on the defensive end will keep them competitive in many games this season.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me