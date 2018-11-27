Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

Penn State bests No. 13 Virginia Tech

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 9:48 p.m.
Penn State's Myreon Jones (0) sinks a 3-pointer against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in State College, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Penn State won 63-62. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
Penn State's Myreon Jones (0) sinks a 3-pointer against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in State College, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Penn State won 63-62. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
Penn State’s Lamar Stevens shoots over Virginia Tech’s Kerry Blackshear Jr. during the second half in State College on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Penn State won 63-62.
Penn State’s Lamar Stevens shoots over Virginia Tech’s Kerry Blackshear Jr. during the second half in State College on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Penn State won 63-62.

Updated 11 hours ago

STATE COLLEGE — Myreon Jones scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half to lead Penn State to a 63-62 upset win over No. 13 Virginia Tech on Tuesday.

Lamar Stevens added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Rasir Bolton chipped in 11 points for the Nittany Lions (4-2), who snapped Virginia Tech’s five-game winning streak. It was Penn State’s first win over a nonconference ranked team at home in 20 years.

Justin Robinson led the Hokies (5-1) with 19 points, and Ty Outlaw added 16. Kerry Blackshear Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Hokies, who led 37-35 at halftime.

The Hokies, playing for the first time on the road this season, used a 9-0 run midway through the second half that gave them a 50-44 lead. But Jones led the Nittany Lions back to a 56-55 advantage with 10 points over the next five minutes.

Bolton hit his third 3-pointer of the game to give Penn State the lead for good, 61-58 lead with 3:57 to play.

Blackshear Jr. and Josh Reaves traded baskets over the next 40 seconds and those were the final baskets of the game as Penn State went scoreless over the final 3:16.

Robinson made two free throws with 1 minute, 24 seconds left to get Virginia Tech within one, but the Hokies missed three shots and had a turnover in the final 90 seconds.

Virginia Tech led 21-13 midway through the first half after four-straight 3-pointers from Outlaw preceded a pair free throws from Blackshear Jr.

But Stevens made a layup through traffic to spark a tying run that included back-to-back 3-pointers from Jamari Wheeler and Bolton 24 seconds apart. Stevens hit another basket moments later to give Penn State a lead it wouldn’t relinquish until Robinson drained back-to-back 3s to give Virginia Tech a 37-35 halftime lead.

Sitting at their highest ranking in the AP Top 25 since the 1995-96 season, the Hokies have plenty of offensive talent and have played well enough on defense to indicate they should be able to climb higher despite the loss.

With No. 24 Maryland next, the Nittany Lions will have a shot to post back-to-back wins over ranked teams for the first time since 2011.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me