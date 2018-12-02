Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn State

It will be Penn State vs. Kentucky of the SEC in the Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, 4:27 p.m.

Penn State will meet Kentucky in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, marking the Nittany Lions’ fifth postseason appearance in coach James Franklin’s five years in State College and their 49th all-time. The game will be played at 1 p.m. Jan. 1 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Penn State entered the season with hopes that veteran quarterback Trace McSorley could lead his team to the top of the Big Ten and, possibly, into the College Football Playoffs. But Penn State suffered a 2-3 slump at midseason, with back-to-back 27-26 and 21-17 home losses to Ohio State and Michigan State. The Lions recovered and will take a three-game winning streak into the Citrus Bowl.,

The game will be the sixth all-time meeting for the teams, including two in a bowl game. Penn State leads the series, 3-2. They most recently met in the 1999 Outback Bowl, a 26-14 Penn State victory. It marks Penn State’s sixth Citrus Bowl berth, second-most of any bowl in program history.

“Our program is excited and appreciative to play in the Citrus Bowl,” Franklin said in a statement. “This is a well-deserved opportunity for the hard work our guys have put in this season. We look forward to maximizing our last month together with this family and these seniors. As always, we know our Penn State fans will turn out in huge numbers in Orlando.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

