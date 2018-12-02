Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn State

No. 12 Penn State to face No. 14 Kentucky in Orlando's Citrus Bowl

Orlando Sentinel | Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, 5:33 p.m.
Penn State running back Miles Sanders leaps over Rutgers defenders Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. Penn State won 20-7.
No. 12 Penn State will face off with No. 14 Kentucky during Orlando’s Citrus Bowl.

The bowl is set to be played Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. at Camping World Stadium. It will air on ABC.

The Nittany Lions (9-3) and Wildcats (9-3) both feature formidable defensive lineups.

Penn State has held opponents to 20 points per game, while Kentucky is giving up 16.3 points per contest. The Nittany Lions’ offense is anchored by elite quarterback Trace McSorley.

The Wildcats have posted their best record since 1977 and were one of the surprise success stories in the SEC this season. Running back Benny Snell Jr. is the spark for the Kentucky offense.

