Penn State

Jefferson-Morgan grad Teasdale leaves Penn State wrestling program

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 4:36 p.m.
Jefferson Morgan’s Gavin Teasdale is announced the winner of the 126 pound semifinal bout after defeating Athen’s A.J. Burkhart in the class 2A wrestling semifinals during the PIAA state championship tournament Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Jefferson Morgan's Gavin Teasdale is announced the winner of the 126 pound semifinal bout after defeating Athen's A.J. Burkhart in the class 2A wrestling semifinals during the PIAA state championship tournament Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Updated 5 hours ago

Fans won’t be seeing Gavin Teasdale in a Penn State singlet at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in March.

That’s because the four-time PIAA Class AA state champion from Jefferson-Morgan High School has left the Penn State program for a second time. Penn State coach Cael Sanderson informed reporters of Teasdale’s decision, which was made official Jan. 22, at his weekly media session.

Teasdale withdrew from classes in November for health reasons and returned to the program after the winter break.

Sanderson said Teasdale was taken off the roster and that he planned on transferring. Sanderson did not give a reason for Teasdale’s decision.

Teasdale was supposed to compete in the Southern Scuffle on Jan. 1, but reportedly did not make weight.

He was also registered to compete in the “Shorty” Hitchcock Memorial Classic on Jan. 12 and again did not wrestle.

Sanderson never confirmed why Teasdale didn’t wrestle in either tournament.

Now fans are guessing where Teasdale my end up. Possible destinations include West Virginia, Pitt, Campbell, North Carolina and Lock Haven.

Former Jefferson-Morgan standout and four-time PIAA and two-time NCAA champion Cary Kolat coaches at Campbell, and former NCAA champion Coleman Scott from Waynesburg coaches North Carolina.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

