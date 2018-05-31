Jeff Capel on Brandin Knight: 'There's no one who has love for this place more than him'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Not long after he was hired as Pitt's basketball coach, Jeff Capel made a friend – former Panthers All-American point guard Brandin Knight.

He said he spoke to Knight about returning to the program that he helped resurrect early in this century. But Capel wouldn't say how receptive Knight was to the idea.

“You'd have to ask him about that,” he said.

“But he's good. He's actually great. Really, really enjoyed getting to know him. There's no one who has love for this place more than him.”

Knight served under former Pitt coach Jamie Dixon for 10 years and has been an assistant at Rutgers in his native New Jersey for the past two seasons.

Knight's No. 20 jersey was retired by Pitt on March 4, 2009.

