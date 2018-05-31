The two lessons Jeff Capel learned from his dad

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jeff Capel said he learned two important lessons from his father that he carries with him as Pitt's basketball coach:

Holding players accountable and achieving the proper balance between job and family.

Capel first learned about accountability when he was an assistant to his father Jeff Capel Jr. at Old Dominion.

“He said, 'You have to stay on these guys and you have to hold them accountable every day,' ” Capel said Thursday while speaking to the Tribune-Review in his office at the Petersen Events Center.

“They'll get away with as much as you'll allow them to and all kids want discipline. As much as they want to fight it, they want it and they need it.”

Balance is something he said he struggled with when he became a new father while the head coach at Oklahoma. He's learned balance over the years now that his family numbers daughters Cameron and Sydney and son Elijah.

“I'd like to say I've done a good job at it,” he said. “You'd probably have to ask my wife.

“Obviously, I know that this job requires a lot and I knew that when I took it. But I'd like to think that I would have a good balance.”

He watched his dad, who died in November, do it to perfection, he said.

“One of the things that was coolest about him he was always our dad,” Capel said. “He didn't bring work home. He was a great husband, a great father. I thought he was a really good coach.

“I thought he did a really good job of balancing that. He didn't take (his job) too serious where it consumed him and it became his identity.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.