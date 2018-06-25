Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt names Jennifer Brown senior associate AD for sports medicine

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, June 25, 2018, 6:24 p.m.

Updated 22 hours ago

Jennifer Brown, who spent the past three years as head athletic trainer at Eastern Michigan where she worked with Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke, will replace Tony Salesi as Pitt's Senior Associate Athletic Director for Sports Medicine.

Salesi is leaving his position after 31 years at Pitt.

Brown will oversee and set the direction for all aspects related to the Sports Medicine Team and Pitt's 19 sports. She will be responsible for the direct daily athletic training responsibilities of the men's basketball program.

Additionally, she will oversee and manage the department's student-athlete drug testing policy and insurance program and serve as the day-to-day liaison to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, the University Counseling Center, the Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic and the School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences Program.

During her three years at Eastern Michigan, Brown led increased awareness of concussion and mental health issues, including baseline testing and concussion management protocol, implementation of a mental health screening tool and development of the mental health treatment program. That included transitioning to EMU's first electronic medical records system and a complete re-design of the department's secondary insurance business model.

A 1999 graduate of Northwestern University, Brown spent 11 years at that school where she most recently served as the associate athletic trainer and worked directly with the football team.

She also served as an athletic trainer at Northern Illinois University (2003-04), University of Nebraska at Omaha (2001-03) and University of Colorado (2000-01). She holds a master's degree in fitness and wellness management from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

“At Pitt, student-athletes' health and well-being is at the core of what we do and this position will lead our efforts in this critical area,” Lyke said. “We are confident Jennifer brings the right leadership qualities and breadth of experiences as an athletic trainer and administrator to spearhead this effort. She impresses us on many levels, including her focus on the student-athlete experience, progressive ideas and experiences.”Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me