Pitt names Jennifer Brown senior associate AD for sports medicine

Jennifer Brown, who spent the past three years as head athletic trainer at Eastern Michigan where she worked with Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke, will replace Tony Salesi as Pitt's Senior Associate Athletic Director for Sports Medicine.

Salesi is leaving his position after 31 years at Pitt.

Brown will oversee and set the direction for all aspects related to the Sports Medicine Team and Pitt's 19 sports. She will be responsible for the direct daily athletic training responsibilities of the men's basketball program.

Additionally, she will oversee and manage the department's student-athlete drug testing policy and insurance program and serve as the day-to-day liaison to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, the University Counseling Center, the Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic and the School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences Program.

During her three years at Eastern Michigan, Brown led increased awareness of concussion and mental health issues, including baseline testing and concussion management protocol, implementation of a mental health screening tool and development of the mental health treatment program. That included transitioning to EMU's first electronic medical records system and a complete re-design of the department's secondary insurance business model.

A 1999 graduate of Northwestern University, Brown spent 11 years at that school where she most recently served as the associate athletic trainer and worked directly with the football team.

She also served as an athletic trainer at Northern Illinois University (2003-04), University of Nebraska at Omaha (2001-03) and University of Colorado (2000-01). She holds a master's degree in fitness and wellness management from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

“At Pitt, student-athletes' health and well-being is at the core of what we do and this position will lead our efforts in this critical area,” Lyke said. “We are confident Jennifer brings the right leadership qualities and breadth of experiences as an athletic trainer and administrator to spearhead this effort. She impresses us on many levels, including her focus on the student-athlete experience, progressive ideas and experiences.”Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.