Report: Former Pitt star Wanamaker agrees to deal with Celtics

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Monday, June 25, 2018, 11:06 p.m.
Pitt's Brad Wanamaker scores past American's Vlad Moldoveanu during the second half Wednesday December 22, 2010 at Petersen Events Center. (Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review)
Pitt's Brad Wanamaker scores past American's Vlad Moldoveanu during the second half Wednesday December 22, 2010 at Petersen Events Center. (Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review)

Former Pitt men's basketball star Brad Wanamaker agreed to sign with the Boston Celtics, multiple reports said Monday.

The Boston Globe reported the contract was yet to be finalized, with the team and Wanamaker still discussing the length of the deal. The report said Wanamaker could compete for the backup point guard slot with the Celtics, who made the Eastern Conference Finals each of the past two seasons.

Since going undrafted in 2011, Wanamaker has played mostly in Europe. He played for the Turkish club Fenerbahçe in 2017-18 in the EuroLeague, averaging 11.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game. The previous season while playing for Darussafaka (Turkey), Wanamaker averaged 16.7 points and 4.6 assists to earn a spot on the All-EuroLeague Second Team.

Other stops in Wanamaker's professional career include Germany, where he led Brose Baskets to a pair of Basketball Bundesliga titles and was named most valuable player in 2015; France and Italy. He also played for the Austin Toros of the NBA Development League in 2012, helping the team win the championship.

In 134 games (68 starts) at Pitt, Wanamaker scored 1,090 points. He played on the Panthers' Elite Eight team in 2008-09, and the Associated Press named him an Honorable Mention All-American in his senior season after he averaged 11.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

