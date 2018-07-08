Pitt softball coach Holly Aprile resigns to take over Louisville program

Pitt lost ACC softball coach of the year Holly Aprile on Sunday when the university announced her resignation to take the same job at Louisville, a school within the conference.

Aprile was one of the most successful coaches on campus this academic year, leading Pitt to the program's first ACC Coastal championship and all the way to the conference title game against eventual national champion Florida State. Pitt lost to the Seminoles, 5-4, on a walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning. But Aprile was named conference oach of the Year.

Prior to this season, Aprile led Pitt to two other firsts -- an NCAA Tournament berth in 2015 and a national ranking in 2017.

Aprile leaves Pitt with an overall record of 271-234 in 10 seasons. She was an assistant to former coach Michelle Phalen, the program's first leader, for five years prior to becoming head coach.

“I'm extremely thankful to the University of Pittsburgh for the opportunity they've given me to be a part of this program over the last 15 years and lead it for the past 10,” Aprile said in a statement. “I am so grateful for all of the support I received throughout my years, not only from the administration at Pitt, but the entire city of Pittsburgh and nationwide as well.

“I've had the honor to work with some of the most amazing student-athletes during my time at Pitt, especially during this past season. I was truly blessed to be around one of the best groups of young women that I have ever had the honor of coaching and am extremely proud of them and their accomplishments. I know they will continue to lead this program to great heights.”

When athletic director Heather Lyke hires a baseball and softball coach later this summer, it will be the seventh and eighth coaching hires in her 17 months on the job. Baseball coach Joe Jordano left his program last month after 21 years.

“I want to thank Holly Aprile for her tremendous work on behalf of our program and student-athletes over the past 15 years,” Lyke said. “She certainly departs on a high note following our historic 2018 campaign.

“We will now begin a national search for the next leader of the Pitt softball program who can continue, and build upon, our team's momentum. I believe Pitt is a highly attractive opportunity and we anticipate significant interest from coaches nationwide.”

At Louisville, Aprile will replace Sandy Pearsall, who resigned after 19 years as the only coach in program history.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.