Pitt

Bill Hillgrove returns for 45th season calling Pitt football

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
Iconic play-by-play man Bill Hillgrove will return to the Pitt football radio booth for his 45th season.
Iconic play-by-play man Bill Hillgrove will return to the Pitt football radio booth for his 45th season where he will be reunited with color analyst and former Panthers quarterback Pat Bostick.

Pitt and its multimedia rights holder IMG unveiled the three-person crew Tuesday. Hillgrove and Bostick will be joined by pregame host and sideline reporter Larry Richert.

Hillgrove initially was the Panthers' color analyst from 1970-73 before taking over play-by-play duties for the 1974 season. Hillgrove has called Pitt basketball since 1969 and will begin his 25th season as the Steelers' play-by-play announcer.

Sports Broadcast Journal recently named him and Penguins broadcaster Mike Lange to its 2018 list of Most Popular 'One-Two Play-By-Play Pairs' Across American Markets.

Bostick, who is Pitt's Associate Athletic Director for Major Gifts, makes a fulltime return to Pitt broadcasts. He played quarterback at Pitt and was color analyst from 2011-2015 and select games last season. His voice also will be heard talking college football on Pitt flagship station KDKA-FM throughout the week. Bostick will man the analyst role that was held by former Pitt wide receiver Billy Osborn the past two seasons.

"Ozzie has some great things going on, both professionally and personally, that are demanding his fulltime attention," said E.J. Borghetti, Executive Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations. "He was recently named a senior vice president for Defend Your Head, a helmet technology company that is doing important work. On the family front, Billy's boys are playing football every weekend and those are moments you just don't want to miss.

"You won't find a person with more Pitt pride than Ozzie. We thank him for his great work the past two years. He has a standing invite to the booth anytime he's in town."

Richert, who returns for his sixth consecutive season, has been host of the KDKA Morning News Show (1020 AM) since 2001, part of a broadcasting career that spans nearly four decades in radio and television.

