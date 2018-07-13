Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi dismisses tight end Charles Reeves Jr.
Pitt lost a tight end Friday when sophomore Charles Reeves Jr. was dismissed from the team by coach Pat Narduzzi for disciplinary reasons.
Reeves, 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, was rated one of the top tight ends in the nation last year when he graduated from Steubenville High School. He did not play as a freshman and redshirted in 2016.
Reeves is the second tight end to leave the team this year, following junior Chris Clark.
Narduzzi prepared for a shortage at the position when he signed Arkansas graduate transfer Will Gragg, who has two years of eligibility remaining. In addition, tight ends Tyler Sear, a sophomore, and Grant Carrigan, a redshirt freshman, are returning. There are two tight ends in Pitt’s class of 2019, junior college transfer Travis Koontz of Ventura (Calif.) College, and Jason Collier, a senior at West Deptford (N.J.) High School.
Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.