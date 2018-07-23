Pitt hoops visits West Virginia on Dec. 8 for 1st Backyard Brawl since 2012

Pitt released its nonconference men’s basketball schedule with dates and venues Monday, including the Panthers’ first game against West Virginia in Morgantown since 2012, both teams’ final season in the Big East.

Pitt, which has played WVU more than any opponent, will visit the West Virginia Coliseum on Dec. 8 for the 186th game in the basketball version of the Backyard Brawl. WVU holds a 97-88 edge in the series. The Mountaineers, a Sweet 16 team this year, are expected to be the toughest opponent on Pitt’s non-conference schedule.

The game will be one of 13 outside the ACC — nine at Petersen Events Center and four on the road. Prior to the start of the non-conference schedule, Pitt will play Division II Pitt-Johnstown in an exhibition game Nov. 1 at the Pete.

The first five regular-season games are at home, starting with Youngstown State (Nov. 6) and followed by VMI (Nov. 9). The next three — Troy (Nov. 12), Central Arkansas (Nov. 15) and Northern Alabama (Nov. 17) — will be part of the Barclays Classic. Troy and Northern Alabama are first-time opponents. Pitt will travel to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 21 to play Saint Louis to conclude its games in the Classic.

Pitt also will participate in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 27 at Iowa. It will be the first meeting between the Panthers and Hawkeyes since 1976.

The City Game against Duquesne will return to PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 30 for the 87th meeting between the teams.

The final four non-conference home games will be against Niagara (Dec. 3), Maryland Eastern-Shore (Dec. 15), New Orleans (Dec. 20) and Colgate (Dec. 29). Pitt hasn’t played Colgate since 1973.

“We have put together a balanced non-conference schedule that will help us prepare for conference play,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said in a statement. “A couple of our marquee matchups in non-conference play will be on the road but our home schedule is loaded when you look at the fact we are hosting seven NCAA Tournament teams from a year ago in conference play. Game times and TV schedules for the non-conference games will be announced at a later date.

Pitt’s ACC schedule includes 12 games against NCAA Tournament teams, with Clemson, Duke, Florida State, N.C. State, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia Tech visiting the Pete. Complete ACC schedules are expected to be announced by the league office in late August.