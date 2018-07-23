Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt hoops visits West Virginia on Dec. 8 for 1st Backyard Brawl since 2012

Tribune-Review | Monday, July 23, 2018, 11:57 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Pitt released its nonconference men’s basketball schedule with dates and venues Monday, including the Panthers’ first game against West Virginia in Morgantown since 2012, both teams’ final season in the Big East.

Pitt, which has played WVU more than any opponent, will visit the West Virginia Coliseum on Dec. 8 for the 186th game in the basketball version of the Backyard Brawl. WVU holds a 97-88 edge in the series. The Mountaineers, a Sweet 16 team this year, are expected to be the toughest opponent on Pitt’s non-conference schedule.

The game will be one of 13 outside the ACC — nine at Petersen Events Center and four on the road. Prior to the start of the non-conference schedule, Pitt will play Division II Pitt-Johnstown in an exhibition game Nov. 1 at the Pete.

The first five regular-season games are at home, starting with Youngstown State (Nov. 6) and followed by VMI (Nov. 9). The next three — Troy (Nov. 12), Central Arkansas (Nov. 15) and Northern Alabama (Nov. 17) — will be part of the Barclays Classic. Troy and Northern Alabama are first-time opponents. Pitt will travel to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 21 to play Saint Louis to conclude its games in the Classic.

Pitt also will participate in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 27 at Iowa. It will be the first meeting between the Panthers and Hawkeyes since 1976.

The City Game against Duquesne will return to PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 30 for the 87th meeting between the teams.

The final four non-conference home games will be against Niagara (Dec. 3), Maryland Eastern-Shore (Dec. 15), New Orleans (Dec. 20) and Colgate (Dec. 29). Pitt hasn’t played Colgate since 1973.

“We have put together a balanced non-conference schedule that will help us prepare for conference play,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said in a statement. “A couple of our marquee matchups in non-conference play will be on the road but our home schedule is loaded when you look at the fact we are hosting seven NCAA Tournament teams from a year ago in conference play. Game times and TV schedules for the non-conference games will be announced at a later date.

Pitt’s ACC schedule includes 12 games against NCAA Tournament teams, with Clemson, Duke, Florida State, N.C. State, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia Tech visiting the Pete. Complete ACC schedules are expected to be announced by the league office in late August.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me