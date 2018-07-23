Media poll picks Pitt to finish fifth in ACC Coastal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More ammunition for Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi’s bulletin board arrived Monday.

The ACC released results of its preseason poll of 148 media members, who were asked to assess how conference teams will finish this season.

Pitt was picked to fifth in the seven-team ACC Coastal Division, joining Virginia as the only Coastal schools that did not receive a first-place vote. Miami is the preseason favorite in the Coastal, with 122 first-place votes and 998 voting points to 16 and 838 for runner-up Virginia Tech.

Georgia Tech (eight first-place votes), Duke (one), Pitt, North Carolina (one) and Virginia were chosen to finish third through seventh. Here is the Coastal voting:

1. Miami (122) – 998

2. Virginia Tech (16) – 838

3. Georgia Tech (8) – 654

4. Duke (1) – 607

5. Pitt – 420

6. North Carolina (1) – 370

7. Virginia – 257

In the Atlantic Division, three-time defending league champion Clemson was the choice to win the division on 145 ballots. Runner-up Florida State (one) and third-place pick N.C. State (two) received the other first-place votes.

Here is the Atlantic voting:

1. Clemson (145) – 1,031

2. Florida State (1) – 789

3. N.C. State (2) – 712

4. Boston College – 545

5. Louisville – 422

6. Wake Forest – 413

7. Syracuse – 232

Clemson (12-2 last year while earning a third consecutive College Football Playoff berth) received 139 votes to win the ACC championship, followed by Miami (five), N.C. State (two), Florida State and Virginia Tech (one each).

Clemson defeated Miami, 38-3, in last year’s title game.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.