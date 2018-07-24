Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pitt

Pitt equipment manager Tim 'Ox' Enright resigns after 31 years

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 2:48 p.m.
Pitt equipment manager Tim Enright helps out during practice in 2016 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Updated 2 hours ago

Tim Enright, who began his Pitt career as a student manager in 1987 and eventually served eight head football coaches as equipment manager, has resigned, a university official confirmed. Enright, know to everyone as “Ox,” posted on his Facebook page, “It’s been real.”

Pitt opens training camp Aug. 2 at its South Side training facility.

Enright, a 1991 graduate of Pitt where he studied law, had been in charge of equipment needs for the football team since he was promoted in 1997. Previously, he had worked as assistant equipment manager for the basketball team from 1993-1997. His football duties included organizing transportation to road games, including 17 bowls in his career.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

