No Pitt players named to All-ACC preseason team

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If being snubbed by preseason forecasters is a legitimate source of motivation, Pitt has all it needs heading into the new season.

The ACC released its all-conference preseason football team Tuesday, and no one from Pitt made the cut. The team was selected by a vote of 148 media members covering the ACC.

The list was released a day after preseason team rankings — also voted on by the media — picked Pitt to finish fifth in the seven-team Coastal Division.

Three-time defending ACC champion Clemson leads all schools with eight players on the team. Boston College sophomore running back A.J. Dillon is the ACC Preseason Player of the Year.

Dillon rushed for 1,589 yards last season, second-most by any freshman in ACC history. He received 45 votes in the voting, three more than runner-up Christian Wilkins, a defensive tackle from Clemson. N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley placed third with 37 votes, and Florida State running back Cam Akers followed with 13.

Clemson offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt led all players with 130 votes. Clemson’s entire defensive front – ends Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, and tackles Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence – was voted to the team, with their teammate, linebacker Kendall Joseph. The Tigers are represented on offense by Hyatt, center Justin Falcinelli and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Boston College has four preseason All-ACC selections, followed by defending Coastal Division champion Miami with three and N.C. State, Wake Forest, Florida State and Duke with two each.

Eleven of the 14 ACC schools were represented. Pitt, Virginia and Virginia Tech were the exceptions.

Here is the team: (Total votes in parenthesis)

Offense

WR – Jaylen Smith, Louisville (90)

WR – Kelvin Harmon, N.C. State (71)

WR – Hunter Renfrow, Clemson (62)

TE – Tommy Sweeney, Boston College (106)

AP – Greg Dortch, Wake Forest (64)

OT – Mitch Hyatt, Clemson (130)

OT – Chris Lindstrom, Boston College (72)

OG – Parker Braun, Georgia Tech (83)

OG – Phil Haynes, Wake Forest (65)

C – Justin Falcinelli, Clemson (56)

QB – Ryan Finley, N.C. State (102)

RB – AJ Dillon, Boston College (112)

RB – Cam Akers, Florida State (94)

Defense

DE – Clelin Ferrell, Clemson (122)

DE – Austin Bryant, Clemson (80)

DT – Christian Wilkins, Clemson (122)

DT – Dexter Lawrence, Clemson (119)

LB – Joe Giles-Harris, Duke (103)

LB – Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (98)

LB – Kendall Joseph, Clemson (84)

CB – Mark Gilbert, Duke (79)

CB – Michael Jackson, Miami (68)

S – Jaquan Johnson, Miami (103)

S – Lukas Denis, Boston College (64)

Special Teams

PK – Ricky Aguayo, Florida State (119)

P – Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse (33)

SP – Anthony Ratliff-Williams, North Carolina (97)

ACC Player of the Year

AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College – 45

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson – 42

Ryan Finley, QB, N.C. State – 37

Cam Akers, RB, Florida State – 13

Greg Dortch, WR, Wake Forest – 3

Joe Giles-Harris, LB, Duke – 2

TaQuon Marshall, QB, Georgia Tech – 2

Zach Allen, DE, Boston College – 1

Eric Dungey, QB, Syracuse – 1

Olamide Zaccheaus, HB, Virginia – 1

Jaylen Smith, WR, Louisville – 1