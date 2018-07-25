Ex-Pitt players express support for longtime equipment manager Tim 'Ox' Enright

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

During the 2011 football season, Pitt safety Andrew Taglianetti and some of his teammates needed a friend.

They found it downstairs in the equipment room. Tim “Ox” Enright, the long-time Pitt equipment manager who resigned Monday less than two weeks before the start of training camp, was there to help.

“When Todd Graham was hired (as head coach) and we started to see through all his (stuff), he was our outlet,” Taglianetti said.

“If I had a bad practice and I was ready to blow my brains out, I would stop in his room and vent and he was always even keel.

“He would tell stories of (players) who sat in that chair and said the same things and went on to great success.

“That’s something you can’t replace, ever. This is why you see the outrage and the support on (social media).”

Enright had been football’s equipment manager since 1997, but started his Pitt career as a student assistant in 1987. He served during the terms of eight head coaches, four athletic directors and four chancellors.

He was given the nickname Ox by former Pitt defensive lineman Tony Siragusa, who thought he looked like John Candy’s character Dewey Oxburger in the movie “Stripes.”

Siragusa was one of 222 to react on Facebook when Enright posted “It’s been real,” with a drawing of the peace sign. When asked to comment for this story, Enright did not respond.

Former Pitt All-American linebacker Scott McKillop said he was shocked when he heard Enright had resigned.

“Just why?” he said. “How could this come to this?

“Just knowing Ox and knowing how he would give the shirt off his back to any football player if he needed it. Something’s not lining up.”

Taglianetti, who last year founded Bayhill Defense (a company that specializes in military trade), played for three head coaches and saw many assistants and staff members come and go.

“When any of (the former players) go (to Pitt’s practice facility), guess who we saw? Ox, (associate athletic director) Chris LaSala and (head trainer) Rob Blanc,” Taglianetti said. “Through the coaching changes, the one loyal guy has been Ox. And he up and resigns? What’s going on?”

McKillop, who was a graduate assistant under coach Pat Narduzzi before going into medical sales, said Enright performed tasks that were not in his job title, but people eventually took for granted.

“Whatever you needed, he had a lot of avenues to help get it,” he said. “Things you might have thought were impossible.”

McKillop’s connection to Enright goes as deep as you can imagine – all the way to his shoes.

McKillop said he had “really, really flat feet” when he was playing and also suffered from blisters and plantar fasciitis. He needed a special game shoe, but Nike stopped making it, McKillop said.

“Ox reached out to a Nike guy and he sent in 10 pairs. Ox made sure I had them.”

McKillop said Enright was a problem solver.

“He and Chris LaSala, they knew when something was going to go wrong and how to prevent it before it happened.”

Aside from being a reliable sounding board for players and a whiz at fixing helmets and adjusting shoulder pads, Enright performed tasks that only those inside the locker room could appreciate.

McKillop said Enright had a steamer in the locker room that he used to iron players’ dress shirts for road trips.

“He didn’t have to do that,” McKillop said. “He was our Mr. Mom.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.