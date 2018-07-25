Former Pitt standout Ralph Jelic remembered for impact as father, community contributor
The story goes that young Ralph Jelic was acting out of turn one day at Resurrection School in the Brookline neighborhood of Pittsburgh when the nun just couldn’t take it anymore.
She ordered him into a mop closet, locked the door and forgot about him.
When Ralph, only a second-grader, didn’t show up for dinner that night, his mother found the principal, went with him to the school and unlocked the door.
Jeff Jelic, one of Ralph’s three children, likes to tell the story for what it said about his dad.
“In this day and age, you probably would sue for a million dollars,” Jeff said. “My dad just rolled with it.”
When Ralph told the story to his family – and he did so more than once – he always laughed and said, “I had so much energy, those nuns had no idea what to do with me.”
Eventually, he found more than one outlet.
Ralph Jelic, who played football at Pitt on two bowl teams, was drafted by the Steelers in 1957 and went on to become a successful coach, NFL scout and businessman, died May 28 at the age of 85. A celebration of his life will be held Sunday at Crown Plaza Hotel on Fort Couch Road in Upper St. Clair.
There might be tears, but just as many laughs, stories and good memories.
“He was a people person and enjoyed helping people,” said Jeff Jelic, an All-American wrestler at Pitt. Jeff, now a facial surgeon in Chapel Hill, N.C., joined his dad as the only father-son duo honored with the Pitt Varsity Letterman of Distinction award. They are also in the Western Pennsylvania chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.
Born in Troy Hill, young Ralph and his family moved to Brookline where they settled with many other Croatian families.
The mop closet incident actually led to Ralph getting his first pair of football cleats. The next year, his welcome well worn at Resurrection, he transferred to West Liberty Elementary School, also in Brookline. There, his teacher, Miss McCann, found a way to motivate him by using an old pair of cleats as bait. But first he had to learn the multiplication tables.
After passing the test, Ralph got his cleats and, many years later, he took his sons, Jeff and younger brother Chris, to meet Miss McCann.
“He just decided he wanted her to meet us,” Jeff said. “At the time, I thought she was a close friend of the family and only understood the full meaning of her relationship as I got older.”
Ralph took those cleats, played ball and hung out at Moore Park with many friends, including Johnny Unitas (they played together on a softball team sponsored by Baldwin Realty).
“My dad looked after people,” Jeff said, noting one of the local kids his dad liked to encourage was Pat Butella, who later became captain of the Penn State football team. “Everywhere we go we bump into somebody who knew him.”
Even during his dad’s stays at Allegheny General Hospital, Jeff said they would run into old friends while taking walks up and down the halls.
No wonder. He was an athlete, coach, scout and businessman and somehow found time to serve on the board of the Mt. Lebanon Parent Athletic Association.
“He was always at our games,” Jeff said. “But you would always see him way out in the outfield. He was always much more interested in attitude and mental toughness. He really didn’t care if you made an error. Really, how did you compete was much more important to him.”
