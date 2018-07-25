Former Pitt standout Ralph Jelic remembered for impact as father, community contributor

The story goes that young Ralph Jelic was acting out of turn one day at Resurrection School in the Brookline neighborhood of Pittsburgh when the nun just couldn’t take it anymore.

She ordered him into a mop closet, locked the door and forgot about him.

When Ralph, only a second-grader, didn’t show up for dinner that night, his mother found the principal, went with him to the school and unlocked the door.

Jeff Jelic, one of Ralph’s three children, likes to tell the story for what it said about his dad.

“In this day and age, you probably would sue for a million dollars,” Jeff said. “My dad just rolled with it.”

When Ralph told the story to his family – and he did so more than once – he always laughed and said, “I had so much energy, those nuns had no idea what to do with me.”

Eventually, he found more than one outlet.

Ralph Jelic, who played football at Pitt on two bowl teams, was drafted by the Steelers in 1957 and went on to become a successful coach, NFL scout and businessman, died May 28 at the age of 85. A celebration of his life will be held Sunday at Crown Plaza Hotel on Fort Couch Road in Upper St. Clair.

There might be tears, but just as many laughs, stories and good memories.

“He was a people person and enjoyed helping people,” said Jeff Jelic, an All-American wrestler at Pitt. Jeff, now a facial surgeon in Chapel Hill, N.C., joined his dad as the only father-son duo honored with the Pitt Varsity Letterman of Distinction award. They are also in the Western Pennsylvania chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

Born in Troy Hill, young Ralph and his family moved to Brookline where they settled with many other Croatian families.

The mop closet incident actually led to Ralph getting his first pair of football cleats. The next year, his welcome well worn at Resurrection, he transferred to West Liberty Elementary School, also in Brookline. There, his teacher, Miss McCann, found a way to motivate him by using an old pair of cleats as bait. But first he had to learn the multiplication tables.

After passing the test, Ralph got his cleats and, many years later, he took his sons, Jeff and younger brother Chris, to meet Miss McCann.

“He just decided he wanted her to meet us,” Jeff said. “At the time, I thought she was a close friend of the family and only understood the full meaning of her relationship as I got older.”

Ralph took those cleats, played ball and hung out at Moore Park with many friends, including Johnny Unitas (they played together on a softball team sponsored by Baldwin Realty).

“My dad looked after people,” Jeff said, noting one of the local kids his dad liked to encourage was Pat Butella, who later became captain of the Penn State football team. “Everywhere we go we bump into somebody who knew him.”

Even during his dad’s stays at Allegheny General Hospital, Jeff said they would run into old friends while taking walks up and down the halls.

No wonder. He was an athlete, coach, scout and businessman and somehow found time to serve on the board of the Mt. Lebanon Parent Athletic Association.

“He was always at our games,” Jeff said. “But you would always see him way out in the outfield. He was always much more interested in attitude and mental toughness. He really didn’t care if you made an error. Really, how did you compete was much more important to him.”

Jelic was selected by the Steelers in the 10 th round of the 1957 draft in a class that included Pro Football Hall of Famer Len Dawson. Though he didn’t make the team, his contract called for him to earn the princely sum (at the time) of $6,500 annually and prohibited him from drinking “intoxicants.”

Dawson remembered Jelic more than a quarter-century later when the former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was part of the team telecasting the 1984 Pitt/South Carolina game. When Jelic’s second son Chris threw a touchdown pass, Dawson remarked, “The first touchdown pass I ever threw in professional football with the Steelers, his father caught.”

Chris Jelic, a salesman for Quaker Chemical Corporation in Wyandotte, Mich., played football and baseball at Mt. Lebanon (where he quarterbacked two WPIAL Quad-A champions) and Pitt.

He was drafted in the second round by the Kansas City Royals in 1985 and recorded his first and only major-league hit in 1990 with the New York Mets — a home run against the Pirates’ Doug Bair at Three Rivers Stadium. Sister Jane was a volleyball player at IUP, and Ralph’s wife Cynthia, who he met at Moore Park, was as accomplished as any athlete in the family. Not only did Cynthia retrieve footballs for Ralph at Moore Park when he was learning to punt, she played basketball at Pitt and was the school’s female athlete of the year in 1959.

“I don’t think I could beat her in a race until I was a freshman in college,” Jeff said. “I still don’t know if I could beat her in tennis that well.”

Sports was Ralph Jelic’s outlet as a child, but he wasn’t led onto the football field until the coach at South Hills High School made a life-changing suggestion.

“If you bang people on the streets,” the coach told him, “you’re going to get in trouble. If you take that out on the football team, you are going to get rewarded.”

When his playing career ended, Ralph started a coaching career that took him to Lehigh, Boston University, Harvard and, finally, back to Pitt where he was defensive coordinator under Carl DePasqua in 1971 and ‘72. Not wanting to have his family endure the nomadic life of a coach, he became an NFL scout based in Mt. Lebanon, working for the Raiders (when they were the nemesis of the Steelers of the ’70s), Chiefs and Buccaneers.

In 1973, he started a 15-year career in marketing and sales, and eventually in 1988 founded the RA Jelic Company that specialized in sales of Geotextile materials.

Jeff said his father was shaped by the fact that his dad, Frank Jelic, who immigrated from Zagreb, Yugoslavia, at 7, didn’t complete the third grade so he could go to work to help support his family. Frank Jelic’s work ethic while shoveling entrails in a slaughterhouse on the North Side made an impression on Ralph.

“Most people idolize athletes,” Jeff said. “For him, it was his dad, who got up every day, went to work, didn’t fuss, would eat whatever you put in front of him.

“If you want to be proud of somebody, that’s who you be proud of. That’s how my brother and I were raised.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.