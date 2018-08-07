Pads pop for the first time at Pitt football practice

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi had a little more pep in his step Tuesday morning. It’s the first day his team is allowed to practice in full pads.

“We’re banging it today for sure. I think the kids are excited,” he said.

NCAA regulations state college teams must practice only in helmets for the first two days, followed by two days in helmets and shoulder pads. Tuesday was Pitt’s fifth day when restrictions were lifted.

Narduzzi said he would like to see more days with shoulder pads.

“I think it’s crazy we go out in shorts with nothing on their shoulders,” he said. “Guys dive on the ground, get a helmet on their shoulders. It’s not very safe. It’s one of those old-school rules that the NCAA has never changed, but for the players’ safety they should think about changing.”

Narduzzi said he was eager to see what running backs A.J. Davis and Todd Sibley can do in real football situations in their second year at Pitt. They represent the future of the running game after seniors Darrin Hall and Qadree Ollison are gone next year.

Tuesday marked the first day those guys could actually make an impression after an off-season in the weight room.

“What we need to do is see them run with their pads down low and make some plays with the football in their hands,” Narduzzi said. “You can’t really see it in shorts. We’re telling those guys to stay high and don’t put your head down. If you put your head down, I’m taking your knees out and we’re not taking knees out.”

Sibley was redshirted last year, but Davis perhaps should have been. He got only 16 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown in nine games.

A new NCAA rule this year will allow players to get in four games without burning a year of eligibility, most likely increasing a freshman’s playing time. Assistant head coach Charlie Partridge said Monday the rule will eliminate almost all coaches’ concerns about redshirting.

“The new rule kind of gets redshirts out of our minds,” Partridge said. “It truly does. We’re going to continue to develop those kids. We’re even talking about plans to further focus on some of that development through the course of the season. It’s hard to even discuss redshirts with that new four-game rule.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.