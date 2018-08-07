Pitt names Jodi Hermanek, formerly of Ohio University, as softball head coach

Pitt found its replacement for softball coach Holly Aprile on Tuesday, naming former Ohio University head coach Jodi Hermanek to lead the program.

Hermanek has recorded 397 career victories in 14 years as a Division I head coach, including the past 10 at Ohio. Hermanek is just the third head coach in Pitt softball history. She takes over a program that has been one of the most successful at the university since it joined the ACC in 2013. This year, Pitt won the ACC Coastal Division title for the first time and reached the ACC Tournament championship game for the second time in four years.

“I am a passionate coach,” Hermanek said in a statement. “I value student-athlete development and look forward to building a championship culture of family and excellence from day one. “I am ready to build upon a program that consists of strong student-athletes who will continue to be competitive in the ACC and nationally. I will instill in my athletes that my expectation is that they leave this program better than when they arrived. Hermanek has led Ohio to two NCAA postseason appearances (2018, 2014), including the first in 19 years, plus two Mid-American Conference (MAC) Tournament championships (2018, 2014), a MAC regular-season championship (2018) and three MAC East Division championships (2018, 2017, 2011).

After Ohio’s second season of 40 or more victories, Hermanek and her staff were named the 2018 National Fastpitch Coaching Association East Regional Coaching Staff of the Year.

“Given the momentum of our current softball team,” Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke said, ” I am confident coach Hermanek’s expertise and drive to win will allow us to take our program to new heights.”

Prior to her time at Ohio, Hermanek spent four years at Southern Utah where she led the team to its first NCAA Tournament appearances, back-to-back in 2006 and 2007.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.