Pitt

Jodi Hermanek named Pitt's new softball coach

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 6:03 p.m.

Pitt named Jodi Hermanek as its new softball coach Tuesday.

Hermanek coached at Ohio University, where she compiled 397 wins and 14 years of NCAA Division I coaching experience.

She becomes just the third coach in Pitt softball history. She takes over the Panthers after a successful 2018 season in which the squad won the program’s first ACC Coastal Division Title and reached the ACC Tournament Championship Game for the second time in four years.

“I would like to thank Heather Lyke for this incredible honor to lead the Pitt Panthers,” Hermanek said in a release. “ Jennifer Tuscano and the entire search committee have been exceptional throughout this process and have exemplified the shared Gold Standard vision. My family and I are so excited and thankful to be a part of the Pitt family.

“I am a passionate coach. I value student-athlete development and look forward to building a championship culture of family and excellence from Day 1. I am ready to build upon a program that consists of strong student-athletes who will continue be competitive in the ACC and nationally. I will instill in my athletes that my expectation is that they leave this program better than when they arrived. I look forward to meeting my team, members of the athletic department and Panther nation.”

Hermanek spent the past 10 years at Ohio University. She has led the team to two NCAA postseason appearances (2018, 2014), including the first in 19 years. The Bobcats won two Mid-American Conference (MAC) Tournament Championships (2018, 2014).

The Bobcats were 40-17 overall record in 2018 and earned an automatic bid to the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

