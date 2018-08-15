Kenny Pickett's pick-free summer draws praise from Pitt offensive coordinator

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt offensive coordinator Shawn Watson has been coaching college kids since 1982. You can be sure he knows the difference between a sophomore quarterback with one start on his resume and an NFL first-round draft choice.

But Kenny Pickett, the aforementioned sophomore, is messing with everyone’s head these days.

Through 11 days of training camp, Pickett has not thrown an interception in practice.

“He’s the quarterback,” redshirt freshman cornerback Paris Ford said. “He’s supposed to have his foot on everyone’s neck.”

Watson was asked if he’s seen anything similar to what Pickett is doing. He answered quickly and definitively.

”I have,” he said. “Teddy Bridgewater, same type of production, same type of ball security.”

Watson coached Bridgewater at Louisville before he became a first-round draft choice of the Minnesota Vikings in 2014. After practice Wednesday, Watson got his signals crossed.

“It’s in his blood now. It’s in his DNA,” he said of Pickett’s interception-free summer.

“He’s gotten a lot of reps at it. He works really hard off the field at it. My experience has been when a guy works that hard, his level of play goes up because it really does become instinctual, as opposed to ‘I gotta process. If this happens, I have to do this.’

“Teddy’s doing … ” he caught himself and everyone laughed. “Excuse me, my man Kenny is doing everything like that. He’s just reacting to football.”

Coach Pat Narduzzi said he never has seen such impeccable quarterback play in his three previous summers at Pitt.

“Pretty amazing, so far,” Narduzzi said. “Kenny is sharp, doesn’t make bad decisions. He scrambles with the ball when he needs to, has a great pocket presence, as good as I’ve seen it. He knows when to get out of there and not throw it.”

Pickett’s streak means he hasn’t thrown an interception since the last play of the spring game when junior cornerback Dane Jackson broke on the ball expertly and returned the pick 60 yards for the decisive score.

“That probably wasn’t (Pickett’s) fault, either,” Narduzzi said.

Narduzzi, a defensive coach most of his career, stopped short of criticizing his defense for not picking off Pickett.

“We work hard at trying to get turnovers, but I think it’s a great job by our offense with (Pickett) being smart at the helm,” he said.

The defense’s shortcomings when Pickett puts the ball in the air doesn’t seem to be a major concern among players and coaches. The defense won the scrimmage last Saturday, and defensive coordinator Randy Bates pointed out Ford has picked off “five or six passes” in the past three days.

Just none that were thrown by Pickett. At this point, Bates doesn’t care who throws them.

“We had several picks (Wednesday),” he said. “They’re all in red (protective jerseys) to me.”

Jackson, who is expected to return to the starting lineup after starting all 12 games last season and three as a redshirt freshman in 2016, bows to Pickett’s solid play in camp.

But he points out it’s still a competition every day players walk onto the field.

“Kenny’s a great quarterback,” he said. “But we’re trying to get that ball. Hopefully, it will come soon.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.