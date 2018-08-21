Pitt names Stark Director of Baseball Operations
Pitt baseball coach Mike Bell announced on Tuesday that David Stark has been named the program’s Director of Baseball Operations.
Stark previously worked with Bell at Florida State, where he served as the clubhouse manager and equipment coordinator.
“I am privileged to join Coach Bell, his already dynamic staff and the Pitt baseball family,” Stark said in a release. “Coach Bell is a passionate leader and coach and has an exciting vision for the future of Pitt baseball. It is certainly an exciting time for the program and I am thrilled to be a part of it. Hail to Pitt!”
Stark served a vital role in the FSU baseball operations system, coordinating transportation, executing team and recruiting meals, maintaining the team’s equipment inventory and assisting the coaching staff and administration within the program in 2015.
Stark has also worked as an event manager for Sentry Event Services, providing support to the Tampa Bay Rays operations staff, as well as the Tampa Sports Authority within Raymond James Stadium.