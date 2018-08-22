Pitt awards scholarship to walk-on tight end Jimmy Medure

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi first noticed Jimmy Medure two years ago in his backyard.

Players had gathered at the coach’s home for some team bonding, and it wasn’t long before a pickup basketball game came together.

Narduzzi went out to watch, and he noticed someone taking over the court. It was Medure, a walkon defensive end from Neshannock.

“I said, ‘What the heck?’ ” the coach said. “This dude is jumping, dunking. Everybody wants Jimmy on their team.’ ”

Wednesday, Medure became a full-fledged scholarship athlete on the football team when Narduzzi awarded him a scholarship.

Narduzzi said the meeting room where he made the announcement was “pretty energetic.” Those moments are among the coach’s favorites.

“Team morale wise, we were good going into it,” he said. “I thought we walked out of that meeting even better. I talked about the grind practice becomes, but when our guys see a guy who works so hard and watch all the sweat that guys put into it, on the field, in the classroom, in the weight room … “

Jimmy has worked his tail off, whether it was at linebacker, whether it was at D-line. After spring ball, we moved him to tight end. We moved him, and I thought maybe we set him back from earning (a scholarship).”

Instead, Medure learned the nuances of his new position and started making an impact on the field and in meetings.

“We talked about him a while ago (in staff meetings),” Narduzzi said. “We talked not only about the impact he makes on the field, but the impact he makes in meeting rooms with his teammates. He makes an immediate impact on everybody in that room.”

Medure started four seasons at linebacker for Neshannock, helping the team reach the WPIAL semifinals three times and earning Big Seven Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. He also participated in basketball and track.

At Pitt, he earned a letter last season, covering kickoffs on special teams.

“There are some guys that are maybe more athletic and more this or more that,” Narduzzi said, “but it’s about the whole package and Jimmy has the whole package.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.