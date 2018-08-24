Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pitt

Former Pitt safety Louis Riddick tells seniors: 'Penn State is personal'

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 4:48 p.m.

ESPN pro football analyst Louis Riddick was the featured speaker Friday at the Pitt’s Kickoff Luncheon, and he did his part to stoke the flames for the Penn State game Sept. 8 at Heinz Field.

Riddick, a former Pitt safety who played in the NFL and was a scout and front office executive for the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles, said he doesn’t have time to attend every Pitt game this season. But he plans to be there Sept. 8. “Penn State is personal.” he said.

He also told the 19 Pitt seniors seated around him, “Don’t take no (stuff) from Penn State.”

Riddick proved to be a good storyteller, recalling the time former Pitt coach Jackie Sherrill showed up at the home of his cousin, Tim Lewis, hoping to convince him to go to Pitt.

Riddick, 9 at the time, was excited to meet Sherrill and greeted him as he got out of his car.

When Sherrill discovered that Riddick was a Pitt fan, he offered to send him a Tony Dorsett jersey.

“Never got the jersey,” Riddick said.

Lewis did go to Pitt and became a No. 1 draft choice of the Green Bay Packers and a longtime NFL assistant coach.

Years later, after Riddick had committed to play for coach Mike Gottfried at Pitt, Sherrill called to try to change his mind.

Then the coach at Texas A&M, Sherrill was shocked when Riddick asked him about the Dorsett jersey.

“You remembered that?” Sherrill said.

Said Riddick: “No chance I was going to College Station.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

