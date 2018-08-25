Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pitt

Report: Pitt could be getting quarterback Jeff George Jr.

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, 9:42 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Pitt might be getting another quarterback.

Former Illinois quarterback Jeff George Jr. could be transferring from Michigan to Pitt, according to the website Wolverine Lounge.

George, who was a sophomore at Illinois last season, was on the Wolverines’ training camp roster this month, but coach Jim Harbaugh announced Shea Patterson, a transfer from Ole Miss, will be the starting quarterback.

George, the son of NFL 1990 overall No. 1 draft choice Jeff George, would be a graduate transfer at his new school and be immediately eligible.

He started five of his seven games at Illinois last season, completing 94 of 181 passes for 1,273 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions for the Illini (2-10). He played in four games as a redshirt freshman in 2016, completing 38 of 94 for 470 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions during a 3-9 season.

Pitt is well-stocked at quarterback with six players, and sophomore Kenny Pickett has been recognized as the starter by the coaching staff for the past several months. Junior college transfer Ricky Town and freshman Nick Patti are competing for the backup job, with three walk-ons also participating in drills.

A seventh quarterback might have to be a walk-on. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi awarded the team’s 85th scholarship to former walkon wide receiver Kellen McAlone on Saturday.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

