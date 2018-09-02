Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

If you're going to the North Shore Saturday to watch baseball, football or both, here are some parking and travel tips

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, 6:09 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

With the Pittsburgh Pirates, Pitt and Penn State football teams and their fans all coming together Saturday for an all-day party at PNC Park and Heinz Field, it might be easier to parachute onto the North Shore than to find a parking space. A total of about 90,000 people are expected to arrive for the two games that will begin within seven hours of each other.

Nonetheless, Heinz Field Management, the University of Pittsburgh, ALCO Parking and the Pirates have announced traffic and parking policies for the day.

The Pirates’ game against the Miami Marlin gets things started at 1:05 p.m. at PNC Park, followed by the 99th meeting between Pitt and Penn State at 8 p.m. at Heinz Field. It is a sellout. The football game in 2016 between the two long-time rivals drew a crowd of 69,983, the largest to attend an event of any type in Pittsburgh.

Fans attending just the football game are encouraged to arrive after 5 p.m. No one will be permitted into pre-sold lots until this time. People who have purchased parking for the Pirates game will be allowed to remain in the lots if they have an accompanying pre-sold Pitt parking pass.

Tailgating on the North Shore will be prohibited from 1:30-5 p.m. All vehicles without a pre-sold Pitt parking pass will need to exit the lots 30 minutes following the end of the Pirates game.

The Jim Shorkey North and South Lots at PPG Paints Arena, however, will open for tailgating at 1 p.m. for $15 a car. Purchase your space in advance at http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1600551DDFEF6A05?brand=ppgpaintsarena> .

Also, the Clemente Bridge will close to vehicular traffic beginning at 10 a.m. and will reopen only to outgoing North Shore traffic 30 to 40 minutes following the final pitch of the baseball game

The Light Rail (“T”) will provide service from the South Hills to the North Shore and to and from Downtown. Fans are encouraged to park in one of the available Pittsburgh Parking Authority garages, Downtown. Riders using light rail to attend the football game should allow for extra travel time due to large crowds. Those who park at Station Square can ride the Gateway Clipper shuttle boats.

The Carnegie Science Center parking lot will open at 5 p.m. and is presold through Parking Panda. A limited number of spaces may be available for purchase on game day on a first-come-first-serve basis. Cost: $75 cash.

For traffic and parking information, visit HeinzField.com .

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me