If you're going to the North Shore Saturday to watch baseball, football or both, here are some parking and travel tips

With the Pittsburgh Pirates, Pitt and Penn State football teams and their fans all coming together Saturday for an all-day party at PNC Park and Heinz Field, it might be easier to parachute onto the North Shore than to find a parking space. A total of about 90,000 people are expected to arrive for the two games that will begin within seven hours of each other.

Nonetheless, Heinz Field Management, the University of Pittsburgh, ALCO Parking and the Pirates have announced traffic and parking policies for the day.

The Pirates’ game against the Miami Marlin gets things started at 1:05 p.m. at PNC Park, followed by the 99th meeting between Pitt and Penn State at 8 p.m. at Heinz Field. It is a sellout. The football game in 2016 between the two long-time rivals drew a crowd of 69,983, the largest to attend an event of any type in Pittsburgh.

Fans attending just the football game are encouraged to arrive after 5 p.m. No one will be permitted into pre-sold lots until this time. People who have purchased parking for the Pirates game will be allowed to remain in the lots if they have an accompanying pre-sold Pitt parking pass.

Tailgating on the North Shore will be prohibited from 1:30-5 p.m. All vehicles without a pre-sold Pitt parking pass will need to exit the lots 30 minutes following the end of the Pirates game.

The Jim Shorkey North and South Lots at PPG Paints Arena, however, will open for tailgating at 1 p.m. for $15 a car. Purchase your space in advance at http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1600551DDFEF6A05?brand=ppgpaintsarena> .

Also, the Clemente Bridge will close to vehicular traffic beginning at 10 a.m. and will reopen only to outgoing North Shore traffic 30 to 40 minutes following the final pitch of the baseball game

The Light Rail (“T”) will provide service from the South Hills to the North Shore and to and from Downtown. Fans are encouraged to park in one of the available Pittsburgh Parking Authority garages, Downtown. Riders using light rail to attend the football game should allow for extra travel time due to large crowds. Those who park at Station Square can ride the Gateway Clipper shuttle boats.

The Carnegie Science Center parking lot will open at 5 p.m. and is presold through Parking Panda. A limited number of spaces may be available for purchase on game day on a first-come-first-serve basis. Cost: $75 cash.

For traffic and parking information, visit HeinzField.com .

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.