Pitt

Pitt basketball to open ACC play Jan. 5 vs. North Carolina at the Pete

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Patrick D. Gallagher and Athletic Director Heather Lyke poses with new mens head basketball coach Jeff Capel speaks to the gather crowd Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Updated 5 hours ago

Jeff Capel will step into ACC play for the first time as Pitt’s coach Jan. 5 when the Panthers meet North Carolina in a noon tipoff at Petersen Events Center.

The ACC released its basketball schedule for the upcoming season Thursday, and conference officials gave Pitt three home games among its first four in the league. After opening against North Carolina, Pitt will play Louisville on Jan. 9 and Florida State on Jan. 14 at home. The Florida State game is only two days after a road game Jan. 12 at N.C. State.

Pitt will play seven of its first nine ACC games against 2018 NCAA Tournament teams including Duke, Florida State, North Carolina and Syracuse at the Pete. The Duke game, when Capel goes up against his former team and former coach Mike Krzyzewski, will be Jan. 22.

“The ACC schedule is always challenging given the number of outstanding teams in our conference,” Capel said in a statement. “We have a terrific home schedule and are excited about the opportunity to compete in the best conference in the country. We are focused on building our culture and our guys have been working hard to prepare for this season. We look forward to the official start of practice this fall and watching this group develop throughout the season.”

The Panthers end the season at Virginia on March 2, at Miami on March 5 and against Notre Dame at the Pete on March 9.

The 2019 ACC Tournament will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., March 12-16.

All 18 of Pitt’s conference games will be televised nationally on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Raycom Sports or Regional Sports Networks (RSN, including AT&T SPORTSNET).

Jan. 5 North Carolina 12 p.m.

Jan. 9 Louisville 8 p.m.

Jan. 12 at N.C. State 12 p.m.

Jan. 14 Florida State 7 p.m.

Jan. 19 at Syracuse 2 p.m.

Jan. 22 Duke 9 p.m.

Jan. 26 at Louisville 2 p.m.

Jan. 29 at Clemson 9 p.m.

Feb. 2 Syracuse 6 p.m.

Feb. 5 at Wake Forest 7 p.m.

Feb. 9 N.C. State 2 p.m.

Feb. 12 at Boston College 7 p.m.

Feb. 16 Virginia Tech 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 20 at Georgia Tech 9 p.m.

Feb. 27 Clemson 7 p.m.

March 2 at Virginia 2 p.m.

March 5 at Miami 8 p.m.

March 9 Notre Dame 12 p.m.

March 12-16 ACC Tournament, Charlotte, N.C.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

click me