Pitt's losing streak against North Carolina reaches six in a row, 38-35

Pitt rallied late, but didn’t have enough Saturday in another close loss to North Carolina, 38-35, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Panthers finally scored a touchdown in the second half, a 16-yard pass from Kenny Pickett to Maurice Ffrench with 3:12 left in the game. It was Pitt’s first touchdown after halftime this season.

But Pitt never got the ball back and fell to 2-2, 1-1 in the ACC.

North Carolina (1-2, 1-0), which is 6-0 against Pitt since the Panthers joined the ACC, played its first game in two weeks after last week’s game against Central Florida was canceled due to Hurricane Florence.

Trailing by seven at the start of the second half, the Tar Heels scored the deciding points on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Elliott to Dyami Brown and a 37-yard field goal by Freeman Jones.

Pitt survived its soft defense in the first half to take a 28-21 lead at intermission.

North Carolina scored three touchdowns in the game’s first 24 minutes on two touchdown runs of 37 and 1 yards by Antonio Williams and a 31-yard pass from Elliott to running back Michael Carter on a blown coverage by the Pitt defense.

But Pitt answered each challenge, amassing 297 yards before halftime, including 174 on the ground (an average of 8.3). Running back Darrin Hall, the backup to Qadree Ollison, scored on a 65-yard run before Pitt grabbed it first and only lead, 28-21, at the end of a late drive. The Panthers moved 56 yards on six plays in one minute to score on a 1-yard flip from Pickett to fullback George Aston. The score came with 35 seconds left in the half.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.