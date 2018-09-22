Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt's losing streak against North Carolina reaches six in a row, 38-35

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
North Carolina's Jalen Dalton (97) grabs Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
North Carolina's Jalen Dalton (97) grabs Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
North Carolina’s Antonio Williams breaks away from Pitt’s Dennis Briggs during the first half Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Antonio Williams breaks away from Pitt’s Dennis Briggs during the first half Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Updated 8 minutes ago

Pitt rallied late, but didn’t have enough Saturday in another close loss to North Carolina, 38-35, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Panthers finally scored a touchdown in the second half, a 16-yard pass from Kenny Pickett to Maurice Ffrench with 3:12 left in the game. It was Pitt’s first touchdown after halftime this season.

But Pitt never got the ball back and fell to 2-2, 1-1 in the ACC.

North Carolina (1-2, 1-0), which is 6-0 against Pitt since the Panthers joined the ACC, played its first game in two weeks after last week’s game against Central Florida was canceled due to Hurricane Florence.

Trailing by seven at the start of the second half, the Tar Heels scored the deciding points on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Elliott to Dyami Brown and a 37-yard field goal by Freeman Jones.

Pitt survived its soft defense in the first half to take a 28-21 lead at intermission.

North Carolina scored three touchdowns in the game’s first 24 minutes on two touchdown runs of 37 and 1 yards by Antonio Williams and a 31-yard pass from Elliott to running back Michael Carter on a blown coverage by the Pitt defense.

But Pitt answered each challenge, amassing 297 yards before halftime, including 174 on the ground (an average of 8.3). Running back Darrin Hall, the backup to Qadree Ollison, scored on a 65-yard run before Pitt grabbed it first and only lead, 28-21, at the end of a late drive. The Panthers moved 56 yards on six plays in one minute to score on a 1-yard flip from Pickett to fullback George Aston. The score came with 35 seconds left in the half.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me