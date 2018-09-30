Three reasons Pitt is losing games by large margins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The good news after Pitt’s 45-14 loss to Central Florida is it had zero effect on the race for first place in the ACC Coastal. Unless, of course, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi allows his team’s 2-3 record and sorry showing Saturday to impact the players’ mindset the rest of the season.

Recovery in time to earn a minor bowl berth is statistically — if not realistically — possible.

But what does matter more than a blowout loss in a nonconference game is the way it happened and the way Pitt has lost its three games this season.

Here are three of the main reasons:

1. Too many penalties.

No one expected Pitt to defeat Penn State and UCF, but you would think the team would be more disciplined and focused in big games with a veteran defense and 17 scholarship seniors.

Pitt is 107th in the nation (among 129 teams) in penalties per game (eight) and 111th in penalty yards per game (75.8).

In only five games, Pitt has been called for 40 penalties that weren’t declined, a total yardage loss of 379. In more than twice as many games last season, the totals were 46 and 458. Pitt could get better next week and still surpass a season’s worth of penalties in six games.

“It’s not what we teach,” Narduzzi said. “I don’t have an answer for that and it bothers me.”

The worst sequence was the interception by safety Damar Hamlin in the second quarter that never had a chance to change the game’s momentum because of roughing-the-passer and block-in-the-back penalties.

“You get a turnover, and you want to keep the ball,” said senior cornerback Phillipie Motley, who ran with Hamlin for most of those 88 yards as his blocker.

Instead of a 28-14 deficit, which probably would have been too much for Pitt to overcome in any case, the Panthers were down 31-7 at halftime.

2. The defense has underachieved, compared to expectations.

Pitt has lost two games by 30-plus points (to No. 11 Penn State and No. 12 UCF) for a 96-20 deficit that is as embarrassing on paper as it appeared in the flesh and on TV. It shows just how far Pitt sits from the top 25 in Narduzzi’s fourth season.

Central Florida’s McKenzie Milton is one of two quarterbacks to complete a total of 40 of 65 passes for 641 yards and six touchdowns against Pitt. What’s worse, one of them is not named Trace McSorley. North Carolina’s Nathan Elliott was 22 of 31 for 313 yards.

You can’t blame everything on the tough schedule.

Narduzzi said he and his staff need to coach better, but he knows defense. That’s how he got the job in the first place. But mistakes continue to hinder Pitt’s progress on defense.

“Two of three guys got their guy. One guy doesn’t,” Narduzzi said. “It’s been a year of that so far.”

If the problem isn’t scheme, it’s personnel, which is something that can’t be fixed easily. Maybe he’s asking too much of his players.

Throw away the Albany game — no true indicator — and Pitt has allowed an average of 457.5 yards in the past four games. Next up: Syracuse and senior quarterback Eric Dungey, who amassed 413 total yards against Pitt last season — by himself.

“There are a lot of corrections to be made,” Motley said.

3. On-the-job training

It’s becoming clear that sophomore quarterback Kenny Pickett needed more seasoning before confronting this difficult schedule.

He has thrown four interceptions, including one against Albany, and been sacked 10 times in the three losses. He hasn’t thrown for 200 yards since the Virginia Tech game last year.

Like any young quarterback, he needs to lean on his running game. That was all but impossible Saturday when Pitt fell behind by two touchdowns at the outset of the second quarter. But that’s Pitt’s most effective means of moving the football.

Senior running back Qadree Ollison reached 2,000 career yards Saturday (2,050), and he’s a strong, punishing runner who can make his own holes. Pairing him with Darrin Hall gives Pitt a solid running game. At least strong enough to stay in step with the weaker teams on the schedule. Pitt’s hope is the defense gives them the chance to do that before it’s too late.

“He’s still a young kid,” Narduzzi said of Pickett. “This is pretty much his freshman year.”

OK, so Pickett’s best days are ahead of him. The bad news is they might not show up until 2019.