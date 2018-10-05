Improving Syracuse big challenge for Pitt

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

You can look at Pitt’s season to date through two lens:

• Two of the three losses were to No. 11 Penn State and No. 12 Central Florida by a total of 76 points. Pitt (2-3, 1-1) doesn’t live in that neighborhood. So, what did you expect? Better days are ahead as the schedule gets softer.

• Or you can think about the 38-35 loss to a bad North Carolina team and scratch your head. The Tar Heels are 2-14 against Power 5 foes since the end of the 2016 season, and Pitt has been their victim both times. Maybe Pitt’s defeats are not as closely tied to the identity of the opponent as they are to the team that loses the games.

In any case, Pitt has been humbled by its 2-3 start, but it still has plenty of time to become relevant in the ACC. That quest resumes Saturday at Heinz Field against Syracuse.

Here are five thoughts to keep in mind while watching the game:

1. Forget 76-61

That was the score of Pitt’s victory against Syracuse in the Orange’s most recent visit in 2016.

Coach Dino Babers believes his defense is much improved, and it looked that way through most of a 27-23 loss to Clemson last week.

Clemson had quarterback issues before and during that game in Death Valley, but Syracuse took advantage and held the No. 4 Tigers to only one touchdown through the game’s first 49 minutes.

If the Orange play that way against Pitt, which has yet to establish an offensive identity with sophomore quarterback Kenny Pickett, the Panthers will lose.

2. The dreaded mobile quarterback

Pitt has traditionally struggled against quarterbacks who can make plays with his arms and legs, and Syracuse’s Eric Dungey fits that mold.

Dungey scored twice against Clemson, three times against UConn and ran for 200 yards in the Western Michigan game.

The key to shutting down Dungey: senior linebackers Quintin Wirginis and Sean Idowu, who have combined for 11 TFLs this season. As they go, so go the Panthers.

3. More Ollison and Hall

Perhaps Pitt’s running game hasn’t found traction because the two lopsided defeats forced Pickett to throw. So, let’s not totally blame offensive coordinator Shawn Watson’s play-calling. After all, Qadree Ollison carried the ball 17 times in the first half against Penn State before the game got out of hand.

But if Pitt has a chance against Syracuse, Ollison and Darrin Hall need bigger roles. Ollison is averaging 13.6 carries per game and Hall barely six, despite remaining productive (5.9 yards per carry for Ollison, 6.7 for Hall). Perhaps increased reliance on the running game will help Pickett, if the defense keeps it close.

It will be interesting to see how coach Pat Narduzzi decides to use freshman Mychale Salahuddin. He’s been in three games and shown a burst (four carries, 37 yards). But if he plays Saturday, he’s done for the season, unless Narduzzi is willing to burn his redshirt.

4. Syracuse’s pass rush

The Orange’s sack total (17) is tied with for second in the ACC with Clemson, and the loss in yardage is a conference high 114.

That could mean trouble for Pitt, which is 11th in the ACC in sacks allowed with 10.

Senior left guard Connor Dintino drew praise from Narduzzi for his toughness against UCF. But Dintino is a proud guy, who went to Choate Rosemary Hall prep in Connecticut (the same school John F. Kennedy attended). Dintino was having none of Narduzzi’s praise, not after a 45-14 defeat.

“I thought I did some things well, but there’s a lot of things to correct,” he said. “It’s not that I had a good game. I had a good couple plays.”

5. Syracuse and Pitt don’t mix

Pitt has played Syracuse every year since 1955 and, overall, more than any opponent other than Penn State and West Virginia (38-32-3).

But the Orange have lost seven in a row at Heinz Field. Pitt fans expect to beat Syracuse at home.

If Syracuse (4-1, 1-1) reverses that trend Saturday, the two former Big East foes will officially be going in opposite directions in the ACC — one up, one down.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.