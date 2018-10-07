Pitt men's basketball team debuts Mac Miller tribute video

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The University of Pittsburgh men’s basketball team made a tribute video honoring the late rapper Mac Miller.

The video premiered on Friday night during the school’s Courtside at the Cathedral season kickoff event, according to Trib news partner WPXI .

The video was also posted to Twitter Friday night with the caption “We came to get down.”:

We came to get down. pic.twitter.com/PkHS5h0n36 — Pitt Basketball (@Pitt_MBB) October 6, 2018

The video uses Miller’s song ”Party on Fifth Ave” and features the team and Pitt fans at the Blue Slide Playground in Frick Park in Squirrel Hill.

Miller, whose real name is Malcolm J. McCormick, grew up in Point Breeze and was a big Pittsburgh sports fan. He died Sept. 7 at his home in California of an apparent drug overdose.

Many in Pittsburgh have acknowledged the death of the rapper while celebrating his love for his city. The Pirates held a moment of silence and showed a video tribute during a game last month. And Steelers running back James Conner wore cleats featuring the likeliness of Miller on week 2 of the NFL season.

A benefit concert for the late rapper is set for Halloween in Los Angeles with performers ranging from Chance the Rapper to John Mayer was announced last week.

