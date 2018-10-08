Pitt's Pat Narduzzi on victory mosh pit: 'I must have lost my mind'
At first, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said he didn’t know anything about the video that showed him jumping into a dog pile of his players after the overtime victory Saturday against Syracuse.
WTAE-TV videographer Dan Pratt on Monday asked Narduzzi how many rock concerts he attended in his youth and where he learned to jump into a “mosh pit.”
Narduzzi admitted he has attended two rock concerts (he didn’t name them), but he added, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”
But the video, shot by Pratt, doesn’t lie.
Finally, Narduzzi relented and said, “I (forgot) where I was. I must have lost my mind.”
Narduzzi, 52, doesn’t talk about injuries (even his own), but he appeared unhurt at his Monday news conference.
Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.