Pitt

Pitt loses another tight end

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 8:36 p.m.
Pitt's Tyler Sear celebrates with Darrin Hall (l) after Hall touchdown against Syracuse in the fourth quarter Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Tyler Sear celebrates with Darrin Hall (l) after Hall touchdown against Syracuse in the fourth quarter Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 at Heinz Field.

Updated 44 minutes ago

Since J.P. Holtz and Scott Orndoff exhausted their eligibility after the 2015 and 2016 seasons, Pitt has struggled to find a reliable tight end.

Another one left the program Wednesday.

Tyler Sear, a sophomore from Neshannock, left after a mutual agreement with coach Pat Narduzzi, a team official said.

That makes three tight ends who have departed this year, with Sear joining Chris Clark (transferred) and Charles Reeves Jr. (dismissed).

Sear, 6-4, 250, had played in 15 games in two seasons, with seven starts. But he recorded only three catches for 19 yards in that time. He started five of six games this season.

His departure follows closely the de-commitment of junior college tight end Travis Koontz, who had been part of Pitt’s 2019 recruiting class. Pitt also lost tight ends Matt Alaimo and Jay Symonds from its 2018 class after they de-committed and signed with UCLA and Stanford, respectively. Alaimo was a high school teammate of Pitt freshman quarterback Nick Patti.

Sear’s starting job could go to Arkansas tight end Will Gragg, 6-4, 250-pound junior, who has three catches for 21 yards this season. Pine-Richland graduate and redshirt freshman Grant Carrigan, 6-7, 280, could become the backup. The other tight ends on the roster are former walk-on Jim Medure, a junior who was a high school teammate of Sear’s, freshman Kaymar Mimes, who came to Pitt as a defensive end, and walk-on and former quarterback Jake Zilinskas.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

