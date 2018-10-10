Pitt center Jimmy Morrissey wants to be the 'giant'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With all due respect to Notre Dame and its tradition and No. 5 national ranking, Pitt sophomore center Jimmy Morrissey isn’t interested in slaying any giants Saturday.

“I don’t want to be known as a giant killer,” he said. “I want to be known as a giant.”

Morrissey said he’s tired of Pitt’s “four-, five-, seven-loss seasons.”

“That’s why I really want to change the culture around here and get it back to what it really used to be. We’re going in expecting to win, or we wouldn’t be here practicing.”

The man who will be standing behind Morrissey agrees, even though Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett grew up rooting for Notre Dame and watching the Fighting Irish on Saturdays with his father and grandfather.

He concedes it will be “a cool moment … running out of that tunnel” at Notre Dame Stadium.

But he’ll be reminded of who he is – no matter where he is — when he looks down at his uniform.

“I’ll have a different blue and gold on,” he said.

Morrissey said a victory would be important, not necessarily because of the national implications. More to the point, it would create a belief that could carry Pitt the rest of the season.

“Going into Notre Dame, we have to prove we can win on the road,” he said. “We’re 0-2 on the road. That’s not good enough.”

After playing Notre Dame, Pitt’s players must re-set their minds to the ACC Coastal race, with five conference games coming down the stretch (three on the road).

But for a week, Pitt has another goal in mind.

“I fully intend on putting up a fight and beating these guys,” Morrissey said. “I don’t ever intend on losing.”

Morrissey said he is not guaranteeing victory; he’s too smart to get drawn into that scenario.

“But it’s the plan.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.