Pitt comes close but falls to No. 5 Notre Dame again

Pitt made Notre Dame fans nervous Saturday afternoon, but in the end, the Panthers lost another close decision at Notre Dame Stadium, 19-14.

The Panthers (3-4), a 21-point underdog, led for most of the game until, with 5 minutes, 43 seconds left in the fourth quarter, a 35-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ian Book to wide receiver Mile Boykin gave the No. 5 Irish (7-0) a victory.

Six years ago, Pitt traveled to South Bend, Ind., and pulled another undefeated Notre Dame team into three overtimes before losing.

After the touchdown by Boykin, Pitt tried to fool the Irish by dressing backup quarterback Jeff George Jr. in a No. 96 jersey — punter Kirk Christodoulou wears 98 — but he threw incomplete on a fake punt.

Pitt held Notre Dame on fourth down on its next possession, giving the ball to the Panthers’ offense at their 38 with 2:35 to play. But the Panthers offense turned the ball over after four snaps.

With the victory, Notre Dame could move among the top four teams in the nation and make its case for a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Pitt’s offense sputtered for most of the game, but Maurice Ffrench returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a 99-yard touchdown to give Pitt a 14-6 lead. It was the first kickoff return for a score by an ACC player this season and Ffrench’s second.

Notre Dame moved into Pitt territory on the ensuing possession, but safety Jazzee Stocker intercepted a pass at the 5-yard line.

After Pitt kicker Alex Kessman missed a 47-yard field-goal attempt (his first of two that went awry), Notre Dame responded with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Book to Chase Claypool. The 2-point conversion attempt failed when Book couldn’t hook up with Boykin.

Pitt set a tone early with a 17-play, 88-yard touchdown drive that took 9:43 off the clock before Qadree Ollison scored from the 9 on a wildcat run. Pitt’s 7-0 lead with 1:26 left in the first quarter marked only the second time Notre Dame trailed this season.

Notre Dame kept the drive alive by jumping offside while Pitt was lining up to punt. Pickett also completed a 15-yard pass to Ffrench on a third-and-9 play.

In the first half, Pitt kept pressure on Book with three sacks — two by defensive end Rashad Weaver and one by strong safety Dennis Briggs — and an interception by Jason Pinnock.

Notre Dame recovered to trim the lead to 7-6 at halftime on two field goals by Justin Yoon (22 and 41 yards).

It could have been worse. Notre Dame had first-and-goal at the 9, but two sacks forced the Irish to settle for the 41-yarder.

