Aftermath of Pitt's loss to the Irish: What was up with the fake punt?

Pitt’s players and coaches (all right, fans, too) are faced with a difficult dilemma.

Is the pain of a five-point loss on the road to Notre Dame worse than losing to Penn State and Central Florida by a total of 76 points?

Actually, there was plenty of encouraging developments in the 19-14 loss at Notre Dame on Saturday, including the rise of wide receiver Aaron Mathews, the pass rush that dropped quarterback Ian Book three times and the secondary that intercepted him twice and confused him on several occasions.

In the end, the loss is all that matters, but those other events should not be ignored. That said, Pitt (3-4) let a big victory slip away, and now needs three victories in the final five games to better last year’s record (something quarterback Kenny Pickett promised at the outset of training camp).

Here are five thoughts about the game and Pitt’s season to date:

1. We’re seen this before.

The season is, actually, playing out not unlike many Pitt seasons of the recent past. Pitt remains the master of the close loss.

During the telecast of the Colorado/USC game, announcers Joe Davis and Brady Quinn mentioned that Pitt leads the FBS in one-possession losses this decade (32).

The past five Pitt coaches, going all the way back to Walt Harris (1997-2004), lost at least half of their games by eight points or less.

Of Pat Narduzzi’s 21 losses in 3 ½ seasons, 12 fit that description. Nine of the past 11 games between Pitt and Notre Dame have been decided by a single-digit margin. That includes a 20-14 Notre Dame victory in 2003 when Quinn, then a Notre Dame freshman, completed only five of 17 passes.

The Pitt fans who don’t show up at Heinz Field are getting tired of being teased.

2. The defense looked good.

It’s interesting to note that Notre Dame running back Dexter Williams, who rushed for 178 yards the week before at Virginia Tech, was held to 31 on 13 carries by Pitt. Wide receiver Miles Boykin caught the decisive touchdown pass against Pitt, but only three others the rest of the day. He hauled in eight against the Hokies.

Narduzzi said his guys played hard, but no effort is ever good enough in a loss. What happened in South Bend should be encouraging, but doing it over and over is what makes title contenders.

3. What was he thinking?

Narduzzi was trying to be creative, but his call for a fake punt while trying to disguise backup quarterback Jeff George Jr. as the punter didn’t work. George wore a No. 96 jersey — he’s listed on the participation chart as No. 3 — but Notre Dame wasn’t fooled. No one was open and George’s first pass as a Pitt player fell incomplete.

As poorly executed as that play was – Narduzzi said the intended receiver fell down – it was clearly a desperate attempt to breathe life into his offense.

Pitt totaled only 242 yards of offense, with just one scoring drive (a 17-play, 88-yard masterpiece on the Panthers’ first possession that consumed nearly one-sixth of the game).

4. Standing by his men

Pickett had his moments, but just like everyone else, not enough of them.

He matched a career-high with 19 completions, but for a mere 126 yards. With 30 attempts, that’s an average of barely 4 yards per throw. With Taysir Mack missing his second consecutive game with an ankle injury, Pickett’s favorite receiver turned out to be Aaron Mathews, who caught four passes for 47 yards, which was one more reception and 18 more yards than he totaled in the previous five games.

To his credit, Pickett said he had no problem coming off the field so a backup quarterback could try the most important pass of the game.

He backed his coach, and told everyone else – outsiders and the media — they might as well keep their opinions to themselves.

“I love that guy to death,” he said. “Whatever he thinks is best is best. Everyone else wants to be a football expert out in this world and they have no clue what they’re talking about the majority of the time.

“No offense to you guys (reporters), but sometimes it’s you guys, too.”

I guess he told us.

Pickett also defended Alex Kessman, who missed two field goal attempts one week after hitting from 55, 54 and 45 yards in Heinz Field, a notoriously tough place for kickers.

“It’s not Kessman’s fault at all,” Pickett said. “It’s on us. The offense has to put that in.”

5. How about that ACC Coastal?

The good news is the loss to Notre Dame doesn’t count in the ACC standings.

Pitt (3-4, 2-1) is tied for second place with Miami (5-2, 2-1) and Virginia (4-2, 2-1) while Duke (5-1, 1-1) is only a half-game behind. Virginia Tech (4-2, 3-0) is in first place.

Pitt plays all four teams, plus Wake Forest (3-3, 0-2), over its final five games. If the Panthers win them all, they win the Coastal.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.