Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Prior to preparing for Pitt, Duke loses game, starting left tackle

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, 6:24 p.m.
Duke safety Michael Carter II (26) and Virginia wide receiver Hasise Dubois reach for a pass during the second half in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. The pass was incomplete. Virginia won 28-14.
Duke safety Michael Carter II (26) and Virginia wide receiver Hasise Dubois reach for a pass during the second half in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. The pass was incomplete. Virginia won 28-14.

Updated 10 minutes ago

Duke comes to Heinz Field on Saturday, perhaps in a more desperation situation than Pitt.

After a 28-14 loss to Virginia, the Blue Devils (5-2, 1-2 ACC) are two games behind Coastal Division leader Virginia Tech (4-2, 3-0). A loss to Pitt (3-4, 2-1) would all but mathematically end Duke’s hopes for a division championship.

After the Virginia game, the bad news continued for Duke coach David Cutcliffe, who lost starting offensive left tackle Jaylen Miller to a fractured right ankle. He had season-ending surgery Sunday morning.

Miller, a redshirt sophomore, had started the past three games. He will be replaced by the former starter at that position, fifth-year senior Christian Harris, who lost the job to Miller after the fourth game. “Every week, we’re paying a big price,” Cutcliffe said.

Miller will become the 11 th Duke player with starting experience to miss at least one game this season.

But Cutcliffe said Sunday on goduke.com that his team’s problems go deeper than injuries.

He was most distressed by the way his defense responded after the offense scored its only two touchdowns. Both times, Virginia (5-2, 3-1) maintained control by getting a first down on its first play from scrimmage.

“It starts with blocking and tackling,” Cutcliffe said. “We didn’t block any great length of time on offense and we didn’t tackle very well on defense. “All of that I have to own, along with schematically some breakdowns. That’s what your job is as head football coach — put a team out there that is prepared, crisp and ready to accomplish all the things you put in front of them.

“We got good people. We really do. I believe that, deep in my heart. It’s time for everybody here to show it.”

Duke has lost two of its past three games after starting the season 4-0 and earning a No. 22 national ranking in the Associated Press poll.

“We got a whole great season in front of us, five huge football games one at a time,” Cutcliffe said. “I don’t see anybody around here hanging their head.

“We have to jump in there with both feet and see what happens.”

Get the latest news about Pitt football and all things Panthers athletics.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me