Pitt

Record crowd watches Pitt volleyball stretch winning streak to 22

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, 7:24 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Pitt’s volleyball team defeated Louisville, 3-1, on Sunday, which is not surprising.

After all, the Panthers, ranked No. 6 nationally, extended their best all-time start to 22-0 and their longest winning streak in 31 years to 22 by beating No. 21 Louisville. The Cardinals are the third ranked team to lose to Pitt this season, but that’s not what set this match apart.

These two facts did:

— Pitt (10-0) stayed atop the ACC standings by rallying from a 16-6 deficit to win the fourth set, 25-20. Pitt won the first two sets, 25-22 and 26-24, before losing the third, 28-26.

— A record crowd of 2,152 at Fitzgerald Field House watched Pitt win the battle of defending ACC co-champions. That broke the previous record of 2,138 set Sept. 2, 2011, against Penn State. Pitt is 16-0 at home this season.

Pitt players Stephanie Williams, Kayla Lund and Layne Van Buskirk recorded double-doubles. Williams had a season-high 17 kills on .333 hitting and 10 digs; Lund had 14 kills and a match-high 15 digs; and Van Buskirk added 10 kills and a career-high 12 blocks.

Nika Markovic did much of the serving during the fourth-set rally. Overall, she served four aces and contributed nine kills, five assists, nine digs and five blocks.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

