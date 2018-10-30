Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Pitt

Pat Narduzzi unmoved after Pitt gets three votes in coaches poll

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 1:09 p.m.
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi has some issues to fix before his team faces Central Florida on Saturday.
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi has some issues to fix before his team faces Central Florida on Saturday.

Updated 13 hours ago

Pitt is one of 24 teams included this week in the others-receiving-votes segment of the Amway Coaches Poll.

Pitt received three voting points, which means the Panthers could have been ranked in a range anywhere between No. 23 by one voter to No. 25 by three. Unlike the Associated Press poll done by media members, coaches’ votes aren’t revealed until the end of the season.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, one of the voters, said he didn’t know his team was recognized, didn’t care and wasn’t interested in which one of his colleagues might have voted for his team.

Included on the 65-man panel are two coaches who have lost to the Panthers – Syracuse’s Dino Babers and Duke’s David Cutcliffe. The only other Pitt opponent with a vote is Penn State’s James Franklin.

“To be honest with you, kids didn’t say a word,” Narduzzi said. “I didn’t know. Coaches didn’t talk about it.

“What does it matter? We got three points, congratulations. What does Alabama have, like 2,000? Doesn’t matter. Just worry about what we can control: Virginia Friday night.”

Pitt senior offensive tackle Alex Bookser also was unmoved by the recognition.

“I didn’t know it,” he said. “It doesn’t matter to me. Thanks, whoever voted for us, appreciate it. “If we do what we’re supposed to do, that will take care of itself.” Narduzzi did make one promise:

“You’ll never see that I voted for myself, guaranteed,” he said.

Actually, the subject, brought up near the end of his Monday news conference, was not one Narduzzi especially liked discussing.

“End like that?” he said, smiling. “Somebody give me a good question before we leave.”

Get the latest news about Pitt football and all things Panthers athletics.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me