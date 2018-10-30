Pat Narduzzi unmoved after Pitt gets three votes in coaches poll

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt is one of 24 teams included this week in the others-receiving-votes segment of the Amway Coaches Poll.

Pitt received three voting points, which means the Panthers could have been ranked in a range anywhere between No. 23 by one voter to No. 25 by three. Unlike the Associated Press poll done by media members, coaches’ votes aren’t revealed until the end of the season.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, one of the voters, said he didn’t know his team was recognized, didn’t care and wasn’t interested in which one of his colleagues might have voted for his team.

Included on the 65-man panel are two coaches who have lost to the Panthers – Syracuse’s Dino Babers and Duke’s David Cutcliffe. The only other Pitt opponent with a vote is Penn State’s James Franklin.

“To be honest with you, kids didn’t say a word,” Narduzzi said. “I didn’t know. Coaches didn’t talk about it.

“What does it matter? We got three points, congratulations. What does Alabama have, like 2,000? Doesn’t matter. Just worry about what we can control: Virginia Friday night.”

Pitt senior offensive tackle Alex Bookser also was unmoved by the recognition.

“I didn’t know it,” he said. “It doesn’t matter to me. Thanks, whoever voted for us, appreciate it. “If we do what we’re supposed to do, that will take care of itself.” Narduzzi did make one promise:

“You’ll never see that I voted for myself, guaranteed,” he said.

Actually, the subject, brought up near the end of his Monday news conference, was not one Narduzzi especially liked discussing.

“End like that?” he said, smiling. “Somebody give me a good question before we leave.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.