Pitt

Capel wants Pitt basketball team to be defined by toughness, togetherness

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 7:18 p.m.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Pitt basketball coach Jeff Capel won’t have to show his players how to shoot, dribble, play defense or rebound. They all have been playing basketball for years; if they didn’t have a handle on the basics, they wouldn’t be wearing the Pitt script.

But molding those skills into winning efforts is another matter, and no team in the ACC knows that more painfully than Pitt.

Pitt was winless through 18 conference games last season, ending the two-year Kevin Stallings era and launching Capel’s rebuilding project.

“We need to learn how to win and understand it’s not easy,” he said. “There are necessary things we have to do to earn the right to do that.”

The season starts Tuesday against Youngstown State at Petersen Events Center, but Pitt scrimmaged at Dayton last Saturday and will play Pitt-Johnstown in an exhibition game Thursday at the Pete.

Capel prefers to keep specifics of the Dayton event to himself, but junior guard Malik Ellison, one of the starters, indicated the day went well.

“For us to go there and compete at the level that we did and go out there and get the ‘W’ against a good team — Dayton is usually a tournament team — that was very exciting,” Ellison said. “That was a great start for us.”

Capel said his starters are not “set in stone,” but Ellison, a transfer from St. John’s who sat out last season, was joined in the starting lineup by returnees Jared Wilson-Frame and Terrell Brown and freshmen Xavier Johnson and Trey McGowens.

With eight players, including Ellison, returning and only four newcomers on scholarship, Capel’s toughest task may be whitewashing the memory of last season.

“When you go through a season like the returning guys went through last year,” Capel said, “one of the things that can happen without even realizing it, you can develop very, very poor habits.

“As all of us know, habits are very hard to change. It takes constant discipline, day-in and day-out to change a habit and to create a good habit.”

The good news is Capel has the ears of his players. Almost from the day he was hired in late March, his message has hits its targets.

He told them he wanted to play at a fast pace, and he needed them to get in better shape. Wilson-Frame claimed the first victory of the season when he weighed in at 219 pounds Tuesday after showing up on campus in May at 246.

“It’s way more up-tempo,” Ellison said of one of the biggest changes from last year. “Last year, it was more slow-paced, a lot of plays ran.

“This year, we have a lot of athletes on the court. Coach wants us to get out in transition and run.”

That’s just one of Capel’s goals. He said the team probably will be smaller than most of its opponents, so its identity needs to include toughness and togetherness.

Asked about his team’s strengths, he said, “I’m not really sure yet. There are things I hope we do well, which is play hard and compete and fight every second we are out there.

“We don’t have a dominant rebounder, so we have to do it together. There has to be a toughness about us, and there has to be togetherness about us and we have to fight together. We have to score together. We have to defend together. We have to rebound together. Those are the things we hope.

“Some of them are starting to become their habit. That has been the biggest thing trying to change habit.”

Pitt was picked to finish last in a preseason media poll, but that was not unexpected and no one has taken offense. Capel won’t even use it for motivation.

“We were picked exactly where we should be picked, based on what happened last year,” he said. “We should not need anything for motivation.

“If we have to trick guys into motivating, then there’s a problem.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

