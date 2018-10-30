High school coach knew Pitt's Carter was special talent

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Oxbridge (Fla.) Academy coach Brendan Kent wasn’t shy with his opinion when he sat down with Pitt assistant Charlie Partridge last year to discuss V’Lique Carter.

“I told him I put my name on this kid,” Kent said, “and he’s going to play right away.”

After signing with Pitt in February and arriving as a defensive back this summer, Carter didn’t play immediately. But after one game — the eighth of the season Saturday when he ran seven times for 137 yards and two touchdowns — he looks like he might turn into the most impactful first-year freshman at Pitt since Tyler Boyd arrived from Clairton in 2013.

“Great kid, special kid, special talent,” Kent said. “When we put the ball in his hands, he was explosive.”

In the Florida Class 3A state championship game, Carter made a series of big plays in a 31-28 loss.

“He didn’t come off the field,” Kent said.

He was such a good citizen and a valuable player that Kent didn’t mind when Carter walked through the Oxbridge locker room impersonating him and other coaches.

“He’s a good kid,” Kent said. “A little bit of a comedian, jokester. The team always liked him. Guys liked hanging out with him, kind of the life of the party in the locker room.”

Carter, who didn’t turn 19 until two weeks before training camp, started attracting attention this summer.

“He was the first in races,” junior cornerback Dane Jackson said. “He always had that speed. When he came in, he was a little upset he wasn’t seeing the field right away, but he kept working. It didn’t discourage him, and look at him now.”

Now, Pitt has plans for him on scrimmage plays and, possibly, as a punt returner.

Secondary coach Archie Collins, who was his first position coach, said there’s more to Carter than just a guy who runs fast

“He’s a tough, gritty guy, very athletic,” he said. “You could see that from Day 1 when he came in here. I’ve been happy for him and his success because his main goal, he wants to get on the field, somehow, some way, and that’s what he showed last weekend.

“What you saw last week was something he showed on the scout team (in practice) week in and week out. We all kind of knew it.”

The one thing Carter, 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, can’t do is play on the offensive line. So, you can excuse singularly focused offensive line coach Dave Borbely if he didn’t notice Carter until he lined up at tailback for the final preseason scrimmage. At that point, Borbely couldn’t miss him.

“I had no idea who the kid was. I couldn’t have picked him out in a crowd of two,” he said. “I was talking to the first group of linemen. I got done, and this guy is running down the middle of the field and there’s no one around him against our first-team defense.

“I was ‘Holy (cow), who is that?’ And then he broke another one. After watching that performance and watching him in practice last week, I was pretty confident about what he could do if we were able to get the ball to him.”

Senior offensive tackle Alex Bookser said Carter’s success on the jet sweeps opens up possibilities elsewhere.

“(Defenses) can’t stack everybody in the box and play inside zone because they know at any moment we can give it to him, and he can sprint out on the edge,” he said.

The only question is whether coach Pat Narduzzi wants to burn Carter’s redshirt by playing him in the final four games while Pitt takes aim at an ACC Coastal championship.

Borbely said there is no decision to make.

“I’m going to tell Pat, ‘Let’s just play him the rest of the year. Let’s (forget) the four games. We might need him against Miami (the season finale).’ ”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.